Trans Week of Celebration concluded on Trans Day of Remembrance with a vigil for every person who has lost their life due to a transphobic act of violence this year (Photo Courtesy of Trans*Ponder)

Transgender Day of Remembrance: A day to remember trans people who have lost their lives due to transphobic acts of violence

Over 100 community members came together on Nov. 20 for the 18th Annual International Transgender Day of Remembrance. The event held at the Hult Center Studio One included a vigil reciting the names of people who have lost their lives due to transphobic acts of violence this year.

“[TDOR] is a day for us to remember them for who they were and for these folks to be put to rest,” Rick Williams a member of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance at Lane Community College said.

In Studio One, a Striking Photo Exhibit, “Celebrating Transgender Lives,” displayed pictures and biographies of members of the trans community. Tables were set for community partners to provide resources to members of the trans community including allies. A paper chain linking together the hand written names of people killed by transphobic acts of violence over the last two decades was hung upon the wall.

Sign language interpreters and counselors were present for all in attendance.

Eugene City Councilor Chris Pryor spoke on behalf of Mayor Kitty Piercy stating a city proclamation in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance and Eugene’s commitment to being a safe space for the trans community.

The event had musical and spoken word performances, three keynote speakers and the reading of names during a candle lighting vigil for all the people who were reported to have lost their lives due to transphobic acts of violence this year.

The 259 people killed this year due to transphobic acts of violence throughout the world is the most ever reported explained Cass Averill president, administrator and founder of Trans*Ponder, a non-profit support organization for the trans community.

“This is the most reported, but in our history it’s probably not the most,” Averill said.

Many people have lost their lives throughout history due to transphobic acts of violence without it being reported Averill explained. One reason for the lack of reporting is due to a person being identified by their birth name and not the name they identify with.

“[TDOR] is a chance to recognize people for who they are,” vice president and treasurer of Trans*Ponder Seda Collier said.

To help people recognize individuals for who they are, Williams reminds people that gender is a spectrum.

“Introduce yourself with your pronouns to acknowledge appearance doesn’t equal gender,” Williams said.

Though the TDOR event provided a space to grieve and mourn, Averill explained that the event provides hope for the future with the community coming together and connecting through commonalities between people.

“We are more alike than we are different. We all mourn when someone we know dies,” Collier said.

