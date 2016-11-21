SportsWomen's Basketball
The Oregon bench goes crazy after a layup putting the Ducks above the Roadrunners 64-39. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu earns first Pac-12 freshman of the week award

With seven freshmen on the roster, Oregon women’s basketball has a chance to earn a good share of the conference’s weekly freshman of the week awards.

Sabrina Ionescu, the program’s highest ranked recruit, was first to pick up the award for Oregon in 2016-17 after helping the Ducks to a pair of wins, the Pac-12 announced Monday.

The Walnut Creek, California, native tallied her first career double-double against CSU Bakersfield (14 pints, 10 rebounds), then recorded 26 points against UT San Antonio, along with a team-high eight rebounds.

Over the weekend, Ionescu shot 50 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range (7-of-13).

“My mindset changed a little bit,” Ionescu said after the game on Sunday. “I definitely got in the gym and shot a lot. Today during warmups, I was not missing, so I shot the ball.”

UCLA’ Jordin Canada earned Pac-12 player of the week honors.

The Ducks play Michigan State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan covers Oregon women's basketball for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

