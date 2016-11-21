Photos: UO students silently protest campus hate crimes

More than a dozen students stood in a circle in front of the Erb Memorial Union on Monday, silently protesting the hate crimes that have occurred on the University of Oregon campus recently.

Protestors carried signs and handed out fliers explaining the reasoning for their demonstration: “It was necessary for our communities to come together and organize this silent demonstration mirroring the silence that we are subjugated to every day as underrepresented students.”

