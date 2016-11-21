Men's BasketballSports
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) knocks over Valparaiso Crusaders forward Alec Peters (25) for a foul. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men’s hoops falls nine spots to No. 13 in AP Poll

November 21, 2016 at 9:32 am


A 66-49 loss to Baylor last week was enough to drop the Oregon men’s basketball team nine spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The Ducks had climbed to their highest ranking in school history at No. 4 in last week’s release.

Kentucky advanced to the top spot in the nation after Duke lost 77-75 to Kansas on Nov. 15.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 8 Arizona and No. 14 UCLA. Both the Wildcats and Bruins rose two spots in Monday’s poll.

The Ducks open play in the Jim Maui Invitational against Georgetown on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Here is the full poll:

  1. Kentucky
  2. Villanova
  3. Indiana
  4. North Carolina
  5. Kansas
  6. Duke
  7. Virginia
  8. Arizona
  9. Xavier
  10. Louisville
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Creighton
  13. Oregon
  14. UCLA
  15. Saint Mary’s
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Syracuse
  18. Purdue
  19. West Virginia
  20. Baylor
  21. Iowa State
  22. Texas
  23. Rhode Island
  24. Michigan State
  25. Florida State

