Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) knocks over Valparaiso Crusaders forward Alec Peters (25) for a foul. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Men’s hoops falls nine spots to No. 13 in AP Poll

A 66-49 loss to Baylor last week was enough to drop the Oregon men’s basketball team nine spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The Ducks had climbed to their highest ranking in school history at No. 4 in last week’s release.

Kentucky advanced to the top spot in the nation after Duke lost 77-75 to Kansas on Nov. 15.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 8 Arizona and No. 14 UCLA. Both the Wildcats and Bruins rose two spots in Monday’s poll.

The Ducks open play in the Jim Maui Invitational against Georgetown on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Here is the full poll:

Kentucky Villanova Indiana North Carolina Kansas Duke Virginia Arizona Xavier Louisville Gonzaga Creighton Oregon UCLA Saint Mary’s Wisconsin Syracuse Purdue West Virginia Baylor Iowa State Texas Rhode Island Michigan State Florida State

