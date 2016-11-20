MultimediaPhotoSportsWomen's Basketball

Photos: Oregon women’s basketball beats UT San Antonio 77-63

November 20, 2016 at 4:31 pm


Oregon guard Maite Cazorla (5) and San Antonio guard Loryn Goodwin lunge out for the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon guard Lexi Bando (10) quickly gets rid of the ball as she runs down the court. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon guard Megan Trinder (12) and Oregon forward Lauren Yearwood (22) go for the posession of the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon forward Mallory McGwire (44) blocks her opponents from the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon guard Maite Cazorla (5) runs the ball down the court. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon forward Lauren Yearwood (22) fights for the rebound. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) fights her opponent as she goes for the layup. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard (24) looks around for an open teammate. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon forward Sierra Campisano (52) scores a 2-pointer. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The Oregon bench goes crazy after a layup putting the Ducks above the Roadrunners 64-39. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon forward Lauren Yearwood (22) pulls the ball back to get away from her opponents. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon forward Sierra Campisano (52) pulls the ball into her posession. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

With a lot of defensive pressure from the Ducks, San Antonio guard Carlie Heineman lets the ball go out of bounds. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon guard Mar’Shay Moore (13) looks for an opening as she charges the basket. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Amanda Shigeoka

