AP Poll: Louisville drops from top 10, Colorado jumps to No. 9

The Week 13 AP Poll saw far less movement and drama than it did in Week 12.

After getting blown out by unranked Houston, Lamar Jackson and Louisville fell all the way from No. 3 to No. 11 in this week’s poll.

Undefeated Alabama remains the consensus No. 1 team in nation after beating Chattanooga 31-3 on Saturday.

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan are in a tight lock behind the Crimson Tide as the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the nation, respectively. Much could change a week from now, though, as the Buckeyes and Wolverines are set for a collision course in one of the most anticipated games in college football this season.

Most ranked Pac-12 teams, other than Utah and Washington State, had a decent showing this week. Oregon played spoiler against the Utes and upset them 30-28 on a last-minute touchdown and Colorado kept up with its historic season, topping Washington State 38-24.

After falling from No. 4 to No. 7 last week, Washington beat Arizona State 44-18. Couple that with Louisville’s loss, and Washington rose to No. 6 this week.

Here is the poll in its entirety.

1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Clemson

5. Wisconsin

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Penn State

9. Colorado

10. Oklahoma State

11. Louisville

12. USC

13. Florida

14. Western

15. Florida State

16. Auburn

17. Nebraska

18. Houston

19. West Virginia

20. Boise State

21. Utah

22. Texas A&M

23. Washington State

24. Tennessee

25. LSU

