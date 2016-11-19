FootballSports
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Social media reacts: Darren Carrington’s game-winning touchdown lifts Oregon over Utah

November 19, 2016 at 3:21 pm


There was no shortage of social media reaction after the Ducks upset No. 11 Utah 30-28 on Saturday. The win gives the Ducks their first victory on the road.

Darren Carrington roped in a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert with seconds remaining on the clock to clinch the victory. The play was ultimately reviewed by officials, but once the Ducks say the inital play was overturned, they reacted with triumph in Salt Lake City.

Here’s some of the best social media reaction:

 

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Social media reacts to Marcus Mariota winning the Heisman Trophy
  2. Social media reacts to National Championship game, Oregon's loss
  3. Rapid Reaction: Oregon edges out No. 11 Utah 30-28 on last minute touchdown
  4. Social Media reacts to Oregon vs. Colorado
Previous post

Rapid Reaction: Oregon edges out No. 11 Utah 30-28 on last minute touchdown

Next post

Photos: The Oregon Ducks upset the No. 11 Utah Utes 30-28

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan covers Oregon women's basketball for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) fights her opponent as she goes for the layup. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Women’s cross country team wins NCAA title, Sabrina Ionescu awarded Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Stackup: Oregon holds advantages on both offense and defense against Oregon State

Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) makes a layup. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Ducks hope to follow in the footsteps of the 1939 ‘Tall Firs’ in post

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Valparaiso Crusaders guard Tevonn Walker (2). The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Meet the new faces of Oregon men’s basketball