Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Social media reacts: Darren Carrington’s game-winning touchdown lifts Oregon over Utah

There was no shortage of social media reaction after the Ducks upset No. 11 Utah 30-28 on Saturday. The win gives the Ducks their first victory on the road.

Darren Carrington roped in a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert with seconds remaining on the clock to clinch the victory. The play was ultimately reviewed by officials, but once the Ducks say the inital play was overturned, they reacted with triumph in Salt Lake City.

Here’s some of the best social media reaction:

"Justin! Justin, come here!" Prukop wanted Justin Herbert to meet Ty Burrell for the first time. pic.twitter.com/uRABa97aUe — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) November 19, 2016

When you thought you bombed a test but then you find out you somehow got an A pic.twitter.com/dxXrD3vUma — Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) November 19, 2016

The look of genuine surprise on Mark Helfrich's face when that touchdown call got overturned was….wow. — Justin Karp (@jskarp) November 19, 2016

Now if UO beats 2 or 3 win Oregon State, suddenly there is momentum. Fire Helfrich folks worst nightmare. — Isaac Ropp (@iropp) November 19, 2016

I’ve said all season that Helfrich, with two new coordinators, deserves another year. He just might get it. — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) November 19, 2016

Ahhakfjejskcbekanceinxvkzgvenqbx Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom ahhhhh — The Oregon Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 19, 2016

OREGON. WOW. — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2016

I AM DARREN CARRINGTON WIDE RECEIVER NUMBER 7 FOR THE OREGON DUCKS — Thomas Erickson (@TJ_Erickson8) November 19, 2016

Great day to be a duck!!! — Shane Lemieux (@ShaneLemieux) November 19, 2016

I can see red. And DC's cleats are white.. — Devon Allen (@DevonAllen13) November 19, 2016

That's funny. USC's Pac-12 South chances improve with Oregon's upset. https://t.co/fD7G4SlBBn — Pete Thamel (@SIPeteThamel) November 19, 2016

Quick response in coaching world to Oregon upsetting Utah: No one knows what it means for Helfrich. "What do Pat and Phil want?" one said. — Travis Haney (@travhaney) November 19, 2016

Helfrich better make Herbert and Carrington a thank you cake personally. pic.twitter.com/VKxj3BBBu2 — MEI5TER (@5Meister5) November 19, 2016

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments