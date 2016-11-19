FootballSports
Rapid Reaction: Oregon edges out No. 11 Utah 30-28 on last minute touchdown

November 19, 2016 at 2:46 pm


SALT LAKE CITY — It came down to inches on Saturday.

The Ducks, looking for their first road win of 2016, narrowly edged No. 11 Utah 30-28 on a last-minute touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Darren Carrington. Carrington’s right foot fell just in bounds, enough for an Oregon touchdown.

With the win, Oregon improves to 4-7, 2-6 in Pac-12 play. The Ducks snapped a two-game losing streak and won their second game in nine games. Utah, which had its sights set on a Pac-12 title, falls to 8-3, 5-3 in Pac-12 play.

Here’s a look at the final play that clinched the win for the Ducks:

Key plays:

— Utah wide receiver Corey Butler Byrd took an end around reverse to the right side, juked out two Oregon defenders, and dove across the pylon to finish a 24-yard run and give the Utes a 7-0 lead with 10:51 left in the first quarter.

— Oregon kicker Aidan Schneider connected for a 47-yard field goal, a new career high. The field goal cut the Utah lead to 7-3. Neither Oregon nor utah would score again before halftime.

— Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson was ejected for targeting while on offense after a blindside hit on a broken play.

— Utah’s Joe Williams finished off a five-play, 44-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. That gave the Utes a 14-3 lead over the visitors.

— Herbert connected with Jalen Brown for a 29-yard touchdown. The score pulled the Ducks to within four points, 14-10, with 27 seconds remaing in the third quarter.

— Oregon capped a 96-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Royce Freeman. The touchdown gave the Ducks their first lead of the game at 17-14 with 10:37 remaning.

— After an official review, officials determined that punt returner Dillon Mitchell touched the football during a punt. Utah recovered and scored a touchdown, stopping Oregon’s momentum. Utah led 21-17.

— After Freeman fumbled on thirddown and 1 yard, Carrington recovered the ball. That set up an Oregon scoring drive. Herbert delivered a rushing touchdown to make it a 24-21 Oregon lead.

— Utah tacked on another touchdown with 2:18 remaining. The 30-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Evan Moaei gave Utah a 28-24 lead with 2:18 left.

— Oregon’s Carrington roped in a 17-yard touchdown pass with seconds remaing on the clock to give the Ducks a 30-28 lead.

Key Stats:

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 30-of-43 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns

Utah Passing

Troy Williams: 20-fo-30 passing for 235 yards for one touchdown

Oregon Rushing

Royce Freeman: 20 carries for 129 yards

Tony Brooks-James: nine carries for 78 yards

Utah Rushing

Joe Williams: 23 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown

Troy Williams: 10 carries for 40 yards

Oregon Receiving

Johnny Mundt: five receptions for 72 yards

Jalen Brown: five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown

Darren Carrgington: five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown

Utah Receiving

Tim Patrick: six receptions for 58 yards

