Preview: Oregon set to face aggressive Utah defense and recharged running back Joe Williams

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time since 2004, Oregon will take the field for a game knowing that it is eliminated from bowl game contention.

The Ducks (3-7) suffered a 52-27 loss to Stanford last week that officially eliminated them from postseason contention — barring a scenario where they replaced another school in a bowl game.

With two straight losses and seven in their last eight games, the Ducks will face arguably the toughest defense they’ve seen this year in No. 12 Utah. The Utes rank 36th nationally in total defense and are sixth in the country in quarterback sacks (35).

Led by senior standout Hunter Dimick, who is tied for the national lead in sacks with 12, Utah has won three of its last four games and is one of several Pac-12 teams making a late-season ranking surge.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert received little help from his offensive line last week against Stanford, and was often scrambling to create extra time as he was chased around by Stanford’s defense. Herbert was sacked three times and hit three more times by the Cardinal defense.

Oregon’s offensive line will need to deliver a much improved performance this afternoon to protect Herbert from a front seven that fans have dubbed “Sack Lake City.”

The good news for the Oregon defense is that it doesn’t have to corral a player with the playmaking ability of Christian McCaffrey, as it did last Saturday when McCaffrey gashed the Ducks for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

However, they will be tasked with stopping a better overall offense that fields talented contributors at every position. Utah running back Joe Williams, who retired in the middle of the season only to return after a litany of Utah injuries, has been one of the best running backs in the nation over the past month. Williams broke loose for 181 yards on 15 carries last weekend against Arizona State and has totaled 865 yards on the ground in the last four games alone.

Utah quarterback Troy Williams has been quietly consistent this year and pairs with Williams to form a balanced attack. Williams has thrown for 2,184 yards and 13 touchdowns touchdowns to five interceptions while rushing for five more touchdowns.

Oregon was shredded by a Stanford passing game that entered the game ranked near the bottom of the country, and Williams could have the same type of day against an Oregon defense that is down another starter this week.

The Ducks will look to Royce Freeman to deliver another strong game after his bounce-back performance against Stanford last week. In the past two weeks, Oregon’s four primary wide receivers have gone for just 202 yards receiving, and the Ducks could be in for a long day if one of their wideouts don’t step up and stretch the field.

Oregon vs. Utah is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Network.

