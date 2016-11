Podcast: Anti-Trump protests, BSU rallies, Taylor’s credit card fraud

In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, news editor Noah McGraw and news reporter Andy Field discuss the recent flurry of anti-Trump protests, a one year update on the UO Black Student Task Force’s demands and whether Taylor’s is charging your credit card more than it should.

Listen to the episode below. Subscribe to Emerald podcasts on iTunes here or listen to us on SoundCloud here.

Comments