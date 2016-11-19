Photos: The Oregon Ducks warm up before the game against the No. 11 Utah Utes

Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich stares out the bus window as the team arrives at the stadium. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) exits the busses with the team. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) talks with a referee before the start of the warm up/ The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks place kicker Matt Wogan (49) warms up by kicking a ball to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. (3) winds up to throw to Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Brown (15). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) shakes hands with a referee. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) warms up on the field without his helmet. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) reaches to recover a ball during a warm up drill. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks defensive back Ty Griffin (10) runs onto the field to warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks place kicker Aidan Schneider (41) winds up to kick a ball during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)