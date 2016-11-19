FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks warm up before the game against the No. 11 Utah Utes

November 19, 2016 at 10:53 am


Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich stares out the bus window as the team arrives at the stadium. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich stares out the bus window as the team arrives at the stadium. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) exits the busses with the team. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) exits the busses with the team. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) talks with a referee before the start of the warm up/ The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) talks with a referee before the start of the warm up/ The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks place kicker Matt Wogan (49) warms up by kicking a ball to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks place kicker Matt Wogan (49) warms up by kicking a ball to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. (3) winds up to throw to Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Brown (15). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. (3) winds up to throw to Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Brown (15). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) shakes hands with a referee. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) shakes hands with a referee. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) warms up on the field without his helmet. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) warms up on the field without his helmet. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) reaches to recover a ball during a warm up drill. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) reaches to recover a ball during a warm up drill. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Ty Griffin (10) runs onto the field to warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Ty Griffin (10) runs onto the field to warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks place kicker Aidan Schneider (41) winds up to kick a ball during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks place kicker Aidan Schneider (41) winds up to kick a ball during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Photos: The No. 3 Oregon Ducks defeat the Utah Utes 5-1 to win PAC-12 title
  2. Photos: The No. 39 Oregon Ducks defeat the Utah Utes 4-0
  3. Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Utah Utes 69-58
  4. Photos: The No. 13 Oregon Ducks lose their second game of the season to No.18 Utah Utes 20-62
Previous post

Preview: Oregon set to face aggressive Utah defense and recharged running back Joe Williams

Next post

Oregon women nab NCAA championship title by a point, Cheserek’s winning streak is broken

Adam Eberhardt

Adam Eberhardt

Related Posts

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) fights her opponent as she goes for the layup. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Women’s cross country team wins NCAA title, Sabrina Ionescu awarded Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Stackup: Oregon holds advantages on both offense and defense against Oregon State

Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) makes a layup. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Ducks hope to follow in the footsteps of the 1939 ‘Tall Firs’ in post

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Valparaiso Crusaders guard Tevonn Walker (2). The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Meet the new faces of Oregon men’s basketball