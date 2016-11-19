Photos: The Oregon Ducks upset the No. 11 Utah Utes 30-28

Utah Utes wide receiver Cory Butler-Byrd (16) watches as a ball falls out of reach. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) runs with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6), who was ejected for targeting in the first half, watches play from the entrance to the Oregon locker room. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
A young Oregon fan reacts after a Utah play under review was called a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Brown (15) and Utah Utes defensive back Dominique Hatfield (15) watch as the ball falls out of reach. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Utah Utes place kicker Andy Phillips (39) kicks a field goal in the second half. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks tight end Evan Baylis (81) tries to break the tackle of Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) and Utah Utes linebacker Donavan Thompson (3) after making a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi (45). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) is unable to hold on to the ball while being pushed out of bounds by Oregon Ducks defensive back Khalil Oliver (26). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Brown (15) catches the ball for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich watches a screen as a replay is played during a review. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Cameron Hunt (78) celebrates after Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II’s (7) touchdown was ruled in bounds, giving Oregon the lead late in the second half. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) shakes hands with Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) after the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hugs Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83) after the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Actor Ty Burrell talks with Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) and Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)