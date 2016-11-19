FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks trails the No. 11 Utah Utes 7-3 at the half

November 19, 2016 at 12:45 pm


Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) tries to escape the tackle of Utah Utes defensive back Marcus Williams (20). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) tries to escape the tackle of Utah Utes defensive back Marcus Williams (20). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks place kicker Aidan Schneider (41) kicks a field goal. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks place kicker Aidan Schneider (41) kicks a field goal. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) out runs a Utah defender. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) out runs a Utah defender. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) is pushed out of bounds by Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22). after making a catch that was called incomplete. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) is pushed out of bounds by Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22). after making a catch that was called incomplete. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) is brought down by two Utah defenders. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) is brought down by two Utah defenders. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Wayne Tei-Kirby (71) celebrates after Oregon recovered a fumble. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Wayne Tei-Kirby (71) celebrates after Oregon recovered a fumble. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brenden Schooler (43) hits Utah Utes tight end Harrison Handley (88) out of bounds. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brenden Schooler (43) hits Utah Utes tight end Harrison Handley (88) out of bounds. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83) avoids the tackle of a Utah defender. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83) avoids the tackle of a Utah defender. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brenden Schooler (43) pushes Utah Utes wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) out of bounds after he made a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brenden Schooler (43) pushes Utah Utes wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) out of bounds after he made a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams (3) escapes out of the pocket with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams (3) escapes out of the pocket with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Photos: The Oregon Ducks warm up before the game against the No. 11 Utah Utes
  2. Photos: The No. 3 Oregon Ducks defeat the Utah Utes 5-1 to win PAC-12 title
  3. Photos: The No. 39 Oregon Ducks defeat the Utah Utes 4-0
  4. Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Utah Utes 69-58
Previous post

Oregon women nab NCAA championship title by a point, Cheserek’s winning streak is broken

Next post

Gaming Week In Review: 'Minecraft' update, 'Overwatch' Sombra patch is live, reddit creates 'Battleborn' day

Adam Eberhardt

Adam Eberhardt

Related Posts

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) fights her opponent as she goes for the layup. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Women’s cross country team wins NCAA title, Sabrina Ionescu awarded Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Stackup: Oregon holds advantages on both offense and defense against Oregon State

Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) makes a layup. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Ducks hope to follow in the footsteps of the 1939 ‘Tall Firs’ in post

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Valparaiso Crusaders guard Tevonn Walker (2). The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Meet the new faces of Oregon men’s basketball