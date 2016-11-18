Oregon Ducks forward Sabrina Capisano (52) confirms the defensive with a teammate. The Oregon Ducks host the California State University-Bakersfield Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Sierra Campisano returns from injury to tally 12 points in Duck debut

Oregon’s coaching staff early on coined the nickname ‘buckets’ for forward Sierra Campisano.

But as her prolific career at Torrey Pines High School came to a close last year, the Ducks’ staff recommended that she undergo surgery on her foot for an injury that she had always plagued her. It would cost her time on the court, yes, but in the long run, it would be a benefit.

Campisano, the nation’s No. 14 recruit in the 2016 class per espnW, suited up for her first game on Friday against CSU Bakersfield. She contributed in a variety of way, recording 12 points in 11 minutes to help the Ducks win 77-62.

“I was super excited,” said Campisano, who learned Thursday she would play vs. the Roadrunners. “I hadn’t played basketball in a really long time. It was really fun getting back out there on the court.”

Campisano only began practicing during the first week of November. Her ability on Friday was a pleasant surprise for her mom Cristina and dad Gino, who were sitting 10 rows behind the Oregon bench. They had planned the trip not knowing if Campisano would play.

Campisano entered the game with 9:30 left in the second. Her first shot, a 3-pointer, leveled the score at 20-20. Campisano hesitated at first, but quickly got the shot up. She would then score eight points in her first three minutes of play.

HIGHLIGHT | Sierra Campisano drains her first two career shot attempts for five quick points off the bench! #GoDucks https://t.co/Pa6DNVYWPl — Oregon WBB (@OregonWBB) November 19, 2016

“I love Sierra,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “That’s the longest she has ever hesitated with the ball in her hands. Believe me, I’ve watched her play for years. … She probably couldn’t believe she was so open.”

Just after her bucket, it wasn’t hard to spot Cristina and Gino cheering on their daughter from section 104.

“It’s very exciting that we can be here for her first game, and watch her go out there and just do what she does,” Cristina said. “It was really fun to see as a mom.”

At halftime, Campisano led the team with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting. The San Diego native and former first team all-California Interscholastic Federation selection added four points — a layup and two field goals — after intermission.

Campisano described her road to recovery as “really hard.” She credited trainer Tori Yoda and her teammates, the freshmen especially, with help getting back to the court.

“I know her teammates were great,” Cristina said. “It was very difficult to not participate in what you had been planning to participate in, not play and [be] unable to do anything.”

Added Campisano: “I just kind of focused on this moment and tried to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Graves said he was proud of Campisano in her return to basketball. Still, he knows Campisano will continue to improve as she develops more strength and stamina. That’s good news for the 2016-17 season.

“You can tell she’s running a little flat-footed. It’s taken some time,” Graves said. “That’s why we didn’t want to play her more than two, three minutes at a time. It will come back slowly.”

Even if the recovery process was difficult, it helped provide perspective for the game.

“I think that her character really shined. She was able to be positive and cheer the girls on,” Cristina said. “I think she was able to learn a lot by watching and seeing how she could fit in and help.”

One thing is certain, though: She doesn’t have to watch from the bench anymore.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments