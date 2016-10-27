UO ranks No. 4 on Trojan’s Sexual Health Report Card 2016, up two spots from 2015

The 2016 Trojan Sexual Health Report Card results have been released, and, according to the report, the University of Oregon ranked No. 4 among 140 schools across the nation. This year the University of Georgia ranked No. 1, ending Oregon State University’s two-year reign. OSU moved down to No. 2.

“The UO has done a great job informing students about a healthy sex life,” UO senior Gabby Urenda said. “For me, they always informed me about the CCare, that covers my birth control because I don’t have insurance for pharmaceuticals. The Health Center’s website is always updated with the latest info and they have always been welcoming.”

The annual sexual health report card examined sexual health resources and information around college campuses. Colleges were assessed by an independent research firm, Sperling’s Best Places. Researchers from the firm collected data through student health center representatives and follow-up secondary research on the services provided by the campuses.

Student health centers were graded based on various categories including: quality of sexual information and resources on website; condom availability (free or at cost); lecture/outreach programs and student peer groups for sexual health education; overall website usability and quality; hours of operation and others.

“We’ve made changes to our website and made it a lot clearer, as well as elevating contraceptive availability around campus,” UO Health Promotion Specialist Elisabeth Maxwell said. “We added more places where condoms can be available like the Rec and the Duck Best in the EMU. A year ago the Rec offered male condoms and we look for places where more condoms can be available.”

Schools among the top 10 on Trojan’s report card included: The University of Texas at Austin, Brown University, Stanford University and the University of Arizona.

“I think the UO does a good job of not being afraid to address sex head on and educate their students,” UO senior Chaviante Bell said. “As far as I can tell, the UO is very informative and out in the open about sex and being knowledgeable on the subject.”

According to Trojan, it’s the report card itself that has influenced students to demand from their administration better sexual health information and services. Just this year UCLA made the largest leap in the rankings, moving up 41 spots from No. 100 to No. 59.

The University Health Center now also offers an STI Screening Clinic where UO students can conveniently get screened for sexually transmitted infections.

“As of now we are currently booked two weeks out, so we encourage students to schedule an appointment in advance,” Maxwell said. “We really try our best to get the word out on safe sex by tabling out in the EMU, providing safe sex supplies like condoms and lube, visiting the resident halls and marketing safe sex practices.”

Students can make appointments at the UO Health Center’s website portal or call at 541-346-2770 and ask for an STI Screening Clinic appointment.

By winter term, the UO Health Center hopes to offer female birth control through their pharmacy.

Comments