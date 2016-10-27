Things to do this week Oct. 27-Nov. 2: ‘Rocky Horror,’ ‘Here, There, and Everywhere,’ Shakespeare

Thursday Oct. 27: “Motoring Out of Time: Histories of Technology and Development in Tanzania” at Knight Library Browsing Room (1501 Kincaid St.), 12-1:15 p.m., free

Led by Dr. Joshua Grace, a renowned historian, this lecture will focus on cultures of technology, mobility and development in Tanzania from the 1870s to the 1980s. Dr. Grace’s research examines the ways in which Tanzania transformed infrastructure left over from technologies of colonial powers into tools for pursuing different visions of social and economic change. These advances in their society contested hierarchies of race, class and gender.

Dr. Grace’s previous works include published journal articles and academically reviewed essays on Tanzania’s technological modernization. He is a recipient of both the Fulbright and Andrew W. Mellon research fellowships. His work provides an alternative narrative to the dominating twentieth-century representations of technological backwardness and economic underdevelopment in Africa.

–Franklin Lewis

Thursday-Saturday Oct. 27-29: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Actors Cabaret (996 Willamette St.) 7:30 p.m., tickets $16-48.95

This cult classic boasts one of the longest theatrical runs of all time and has a massive folk culture built around audience participation. Created in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is still wildly popular today, perhaps because of its focus on sexuality and today’s undergoing transformation of sexual hegemony.

This live action reenactment of the film focuses on a proudly self-declared transsexual, a young couple treading uncharted territory in a radically sexualized environment and killer rock music;` this film reaches out to its alienated audiences on several different levels.

Tickets are available at http://www.actorscabaret.org/rocky-horror

–Patience Greene

Friday Oct. 28: Warren Miller’s Here, There & Everywhere at McDonald Theatre (1010 Willamette St.) 7:30 p.m., $19

Warren Miller, a renowned ski and snowboard film director and producer, presents his 67th annual film in Eugene this Friday. His work features numerous experienced and talented snow athletes, such as Olympians Seth Wescott and Kaylin Richardson, and submerges its viewers into the snowy depths of high-adrenaline snow sports.

Travel through backcountry grounds on snowy peaks and speed down seemingly vertical mountainsides. Warren Miller himself is featured in on-screen interviews and he speaks of his adventurous golden days on the slopes. This year’s film takes the audience where he has been: here, there and everywhere.

Tickets are available here: http://www.ticketswest.com/venues/mcdonald-theatre/1696/

–Carleigh Oeth

Friday Oct. 28, Sunday Oct. 30: William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts (1 Eugene Center), 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., tickets $34-59.50

The Eugene Opera is hosting an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing at the Hult Center’s Soreng Theater. With music by French composer Hector Berlioz, the adaptation focuses on the main plot of Shakespeare’s famous play: the love story between fierce Beatrice and goofy, laughable Benedict. While the dialogue is in English, the actual music is sung in French with supertitles in English. Eugene Opera’s intimate performance of Much Ado is a great chance to see a classic play done in a new way. Student discounts are available.

Tickets are available here: http://eugeneopera.com/much-ado-about-nothing/

-Sararosa Davies

‘Spooky’ Spaghetti Feed at Winston Churchill High School (1850 Bailey Hill Rd.) 6-8 p.m., kids $5, adults $10, grandparents free

This year’s Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser, presented by Whole Earth Nature School, is the third annual Churchill High School spaghetti feed and is a “spooky” theme in honor of Halloween. The spaghetti dinner is made entirely from scratch with food exclusively donated from local businesses. Look forward to a raffle, a free chocolate fountain and a costume contest.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or $10 for 12, but each guest who arrives in a family friendly costume will receive two free raffle tickets. All donations made during the event will go toward Whole Earth Nature School’s scholarship funds and expenses for their Equity Project.

-Carleigh Oeth

