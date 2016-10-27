Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMusicNewsPodcast
This is the Emerald Podcast Network.
This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Emerald Recommends Music To Study By

and October 27, 2016 at 6:00 am
4


In this episode of Emerald Recommends from the Emerald Podcast Network, Frankie Kerner and Nathan Stevens join Emerald staff Sararosa Davies and Emerson Malone to discuss the best songs to study to during midterm week.

Listen to the podcast and check out the Spotify playlist below.

Featured songs include:

“Angelina” by Pinegrove

“Requiem For Dying Mothers (Part 1)” by Stars of the Lid

“Floe” by Phillip Glass

“A Walk” by Tycho

A cover of The Replacement’s “Skyway” by Jeremy Messersmith

A remix of Solange’s “Cranes in The Sky” by Kaytranada

A Moonlit Love” by Boys Age

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Podcast: Emerald Recommends the best music of 2016 (so far)
  2. Emerald Recommends: a house-curated menu of drinks and music
  3. Emerald Recommends: Songs about death for Dead Week
  4. Emerald Recommends the songs that feel like spring
Previous post

Things to do this week Oct. 27-Nov. 2: 'Rocky Horror,' 'Here, There, and Everywhere,' Shakespeare

Next post

Behind powerful recruiting class, Ducks stand tall in the post

Sararosa Davies

Sararosa Davies

Sararosa Davies is an A&C writer and freshman from Minnesota. A former editor at Garage Music News, her written work has been featured on Sirius XM's music blog and in the poetry journal Subprimal Poetry Art. You can find her around campus having the realization that she's not in MN anymore.

Related Posts

'Animal House of Blues' director Katherine Wilson poses with John Belushi during the filming of 'Animal House.' Wilson served as a location scout, casting director and stage hand during the creation of the film, shot at the University of Oregon. (Courtesy of Katherine Wilson)
Arts & CultureEventsFilm & TV

‘Animal House of Blues’ director reflects on the production of ‘Animal House’ ahead of Halloween party

(Photo courtesy of Wikipedia Creative Commons)
Arts & CultureEventsFilm & TVScene GuideTheater

Things to do this week Oct. 27-Nov. 2: ‘Rocky Horror,’ ‘Here, There, and Everywhere,’ Shakespeare

Courtesy of Pexels.com
Arts & CultureFood

Creepy cocktails to get you in the Halloween spirit

The University of Oregon ranked No. 4 on Trojan's list of sexually healthy universities. Photo: Emerald Archives.
News

UO ranks No. 4 on Trojan’s Sexual Health Report Card 2016, up two spots from 2015