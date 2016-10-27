This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Emerald Recommends Music To Study By

In this episode of Emerald Recommends from the Emerald Podcast Network, Frankie Kerner and Nathan Stevens join Emerald staff Sararosa Davies and Emerson Malone to discuss the best songs to study to during midterm week.

Listen to the podcast and check out the Spotify playlist below.

Featured songs include:

“Angelina” by Pinegrove

“Requiem For Dying Mothers (Part 1)” by Stars of the Lid

“Floe” by Phillip Glass

“A Walk” by Tycho

A cover of The Replacement’s “Skyway” by Jeremy Messersmith

A remix of Solange’s “Cranes in The Sky” by Kaytranada

“A Moonlit Love” by Boys Age

