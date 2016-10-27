Creepy cocktails to get you in the Halloween spirit

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s a great time to start thinking about what kinds of spooky drinks you can serve to your party guests, your roommates or simply to yourself. These four creepy cocktails will give you some ideas — plus an option for those under 21 as well. With these simple drink recipes, you’ll have plenty of extra time to come up with the best Halloween costume around!

Poison Apple Cocktail

What you’ll need:

2 12 oz. bottles of Jones Green Apple Soda, chilled

1 ¼ cup of caramel flavored vodka

½ cup of apple flavored vodka

Thin apple slices

What to do:

Pour all ingredients into a pitcher and combine.

Pour into glasses, preferably something spooky like a goblet or a beaker.

Garnish with an apple slice and enjoy!

Tip: Add ice cubes right before serving to make the drink bubble.

Candy Corn Cocktail

What you’ll need:

1 ½ oz. whipped cream vodka

3 oz. sour mix

2 oz. pineapple juice

½ oz. grenadine

1 can of whipped cream

What to do:

Combine vodka, sour mix and pineapple juice in a shaker with ice.

Shake and then pour mixture into a glass

Slowly pour the grenadine into the drink so that it settles on the bottom

Top with whipped cream and enjoy!

Tip: Use a martini glass for this drink to create the candy corn shape!

Vampire Kiss Cocktail

What you’ll need:

1 oz. mango vodka

1 oz. coconut rum

1 oz. sour mix

A splash of grenadine

Plastic vampire teeth

What to do:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker.

Shake and then pour into a glass.

Add ice, garnish with vampire teeth and enjoy!

Tip: You can make this drink extra spooky by rimming the glass with strawberry syrup for a dripping blood effect.

Hallowine Sangria

What you’ll need:

For a 12 person serving:

¼ cup sugar

1 ¼ cup water

2 bottles red wine

1 cup orange juice

¼ cup orange liqueur

24 ounces club soda, chilled

2 oranges

What to do:

Bring sugar and water to a boil on the stove, stirring occasionally until sugar is dissolved.

Remove pan from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.

Stir in red wine, orange juice and liqueur.

Put in fridge to chill for 4 hours.

Remove from fridge and stir in club soda and oranges.

Pour into glasses, add ice and enjoy!

Tip: If you can get ahold of them, this drink is great with fresh blackberries mixed in!

For those under 21:

Witch’s Potion

What you’ll need:

1 quart lime sherbet

2 liters ginger ale

1 cup pineapple juice

Gummy worms

What to do:

Mix together ginger ale and pineapple juice

Pour mixture into glasses

Add a scoop of sherbet right before serving to make the drink start foaming

Garnish with gummy worms and enjoy!

Tip: Add a few drops of green food coloring to the ginger ale and pineapple juice mixture to create an even more vibrant green color.

