The ultimate Halloween costume etiquette guide

Specific celebrity costumes are always very interesting. Kardashians tend to be overdone, but classics like Jersey Shore and the Spice Girls are funny and not too difficult to do.

These past few years in movie theaters have been all about superheroes, especially the Avengers. While this might be an obvious group choice for some, it’s a safe bet that’ll have you looking good while not stressing too hard on a costume.

Going as an Olympian is also easy and culturally relevant. Plus, in Eugene, you might just run into one while you’re out for the evening. Your plastic gold medal might look a bit cheaper than theirs, however.

The idea of a perfect college costume is something without many layers (considering the inside of most frat parties and house parties can get

hot

) but not leaving you in your underwear. This is why pop culture costumes like the casts of Game of Thrones and Grey’s Anatomy might be difficult: too much to wear. Avoid heavy clothing unless you’d like to sweat all night.