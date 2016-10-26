Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) is brought down in the back field. The unranked Oregon Ducks head south to take on the Arizona St. in Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Oct. 29, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)

Royce Freeman, Jimmie Swain will be key for Oregon against ASU

Oregon and Arizona State have a lot to live up to if they hope to top last year’s thrilling 61-55 triple overtime game in Tempe.

Exactly 364 days later, the Ducks and Sun Devils will battle it out again, this time in Eugene. The Ducks are looking to snap their five-game losing streak while Arizona State hopes to end its two-game losing streak.

Here is a match up and players to watch:

Oregon offensive line vs. Arizona State front seven: This battle in the trenches will likely be the deciding factor in the game. On one hand, the Oregon offensive line is a young group that has steadily improved throughout the year. The Ducks will go up against one of the best front sevens in the Pac-12 in Arizona State.

With a young quarterback behind him, center Jake Hanson will take on much of the responsibility when it comes to recognizing blitzes and calling out blocking schemes. Arizona State will try to bottle up Oregon’s running game and pressure Justin Hebert into quick decisions, something he might not be comfortable with. Either way, the physical unit could decide which team ends its losing streak.

OREGON

Royce Freeman, running back: After entering the year with hopes of breaking LaMichael James’ career rushing record, it’s no secret that Freeman has struggled. In six games, Freeman has rushed for over 100 yards in two of the games and scored in just three of them. After last week’s loss to Cal (10 yards on 15 carries), Freeman said he remains healthy. Before injuries, Freeman was one of the best running backs in the nation. If he returns to his usual dominant self, Oregon will be in much better hands the rest of the year.

Jimmie Swain, linebacker: With injuries to Johnny Ragin and AJ Hotchkins, Swain has been called upon to help steady the revolving door of linebackers on Oregon’s defense. Over the past two weeks, Swain has tallied 19 tackles with two passes defended. Against Arizona State and its powerful running game, Swain will be called upon to play a bigger role. He will either have to meet the massive Kalen Ballage at the line of scrimmage or run sideline-to-sideline to keep up with ASU’s Demario Richard. Either way, Swain will be key in Oregon’s attempt to slow down the Sun Devils’ offense and limit the unit to field goals rather than touchdowns.

ARIZONA STATE

Kalen Ballage, running back: Ballage had the game of a lifetime when he scored eight touchdowns, including seven rushing, against Texas Tech in the second game of the year. Since then, opponents have held Ballage scoreless until he found the end zone last week on a 52-yard score against Washington State.

At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Ballage is a load to handle, so his ability to run between tackles and tiring out Oregon’s defense from an incessant pounding will be vital for Arizona State’s success. If Ballage becomes a threat running through the Oregon defense, it should help open up the Sun Devils’ passing game and lead to a balanced attack.

