Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon’s leadership questions grow as injuries plague upperclassmen

October 26, 2016 at 6:00 am
Oregon entered 2016 with high expectations, but few strong upperclassmen players leading the charge.

When injuries shook up the depth chart, players like Tony Brooks-James, Johnny Mundt and Charles Nelson were forced into more vocal roles to help turn around the program’s worst season since 1996.

“That was one thing going into the season that we knew there was a little bit of a void in some of the leadership roles,” head coach Mark Helfrich said. “Unfortunately, some of those guys who have been those guys, whether it’s Devon Allen, Dwayne Stanford, Johnny Ragin, some of those guys aren’t in there.

 “So that’s where we as coaches and some other voices have to step up and fill those voids.”

With upperclassmen seemingly falling to injuries every week, and the team struggling through a five-game losing streak, strong leadership has become a commodity.

During the past couple weeks, players have criticized each other for a lack of effort. Senior offensive lineman Cameron Hunt told Austin Meek of The Register-Guard after Oregon’s loss to Washington that 30 to 40 percent of players on the team don’t care about winning or losing.

The Oregon football program had strong leaders in past seasons. Ducks like Marcus Mariota, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, to name a few, dictated the mood during struggles and success.

Oregon has long preached “next man up,” but leadership isn’t as quick to catch on as a play call or scheme.

Junior Charles Nelson stepped up his performance against Cal. He caught seven passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. He elevated his game, but has also been trying to get younger players to follow his lead.

“Guys look up to us so we just have to set a good example for them and hopefully they’ll follow,” Nelson said. “We just have to put our foot forward and get on those guys. Get them to trust the process.”

Coaches have also highlighted redshirt sophomore running back Tony Brooks-James. He carried the Oregon run game against Cal by totaling 109 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. He was the workhorse for the Ducks and has gained respect from players and coaches.

“I see a guy like Tony [Brooks]-James doing what he is doing out there, and the way he is playing right now, not only on offense but on special teams, playing his heart out,” offensive line coach Steve Greatwood said. “I see him stepping up in that capacity.”

Senior tight ends Johnny Mundt and Evan Baylis have returned from injuries, so their presence on the field provides the offense with more maturity and experience.

Some upperclassmen on the team feel it is on them to step up as leaders, but it inevitably falls on every individual player to be accountable.

“I think at the beginning of the year we had a few guys stepping up,” safety Khalil Oliver said. “Now I feel everybody has taken it upon themselves to take accountability for what they’ve done.”

Nelson said at the end of the day, leadership must translate to wins.

“Everybody should be happy because they are here,” Nelson said. “Everybody should be hungry because we need to be better.”

