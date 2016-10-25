Oregon freshman Kathleen Scavo talks with Oregon Women's Golf Head Coach Ria Scott before she putts on hole 14. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Women’s golf finishes off fall schedule with Nanea Pac-12 Preview

The Oregon women’s golf team finished tied for fourth as a team at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview on Monday and Tuesday, led by a strong outing by sophomore Kathleen Scavo.

The Ducks finished 29-over at the Kailua Kona, Hawaii event to claim the fourth place finish. They scored 1-over in the first round, 25-over in round two on Monday and ended with a combined total of 3-over in round three on Tuesday.

Oregon finished fourth among the Pac-12 schools in birdies, tallying 39.

Arizona State took home the win, finishing 2-over, while USC’s Robynn Ree placed first individually with 6-under par.

Scavo had the highest finish of her career, tied for fourth at 2-under. She was tied for first after day one, but finished 1-over on day two, while many of her competitors improved by multiple strokes after the first day. On top of being Scavo’s highest finish, it marks her first top-five finish and her second top-10 finish for the Ducks.

Oregon’s next highest finisher was senior Cathleen Santoso who finished 8-over to tie for 24th.

After struggling in the second round, Santoso finished strong with 3-under in the third and final round, earning the best final round score of the tournament for the Ducks.

Brooke Hamilton was the Ducks third-best finisher, tying for 37th overall with a final scorecard of 12-over. She was followed by Amy Matsuoka in 41st with 14-over and Petra Salko at 53rd with 21-over.

This tournament wraps up the Ducks’ fall schedule and now they get a break before the spring schedule begins in February.

“We know that we have some things to refine this offseason, but we remain confident that our players are capable of doing some great things,” Oregon head coach Ria Scott told goducks.com following the tournament.

