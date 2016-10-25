UO student pleads not guilty to strangulation charge

University of Oregon student Minyu Yang, 21, plead “not guilty” to a strangulation charge on Oct. 18, one day after the Eugene Police Department arrested him at his house.

Yang was charged with Class A Misdemeanor of strangulation, where he allegedly “impeded the normal breathing or circulation of blood” of another student. According to a police report, Yang and the 20-year-old female had an argument in a parking lot located at the 3400 block of Kinsrow Avenue. The situation escalated when he reportedly “grabbed her by the throat,” EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said.