UO student pleads not guilty to strangulation charge
University of Oregon student Minyu Yang, 21, plead “not guilty” to a strangulation charge on Oct. 18, one day after the Eugene Police Department arrested him at his house.
Yang was charged with Class A Misdemeanor of strangulation, where he allegedly “impeded the normal breathing or circulation of blood” of another student. According to a police report, Yang and the 20-year-old female had an argument in a parking lot located at the 3400 block of Kinsrow Avenue. The situation escalated when he reportedly “grabbed her by the throat,” EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said.
According to EPD dispatch log, three officers responded to the call at 11:15 a.m and investigated. Yang was booked into the Lane County Jail on Oct.17. Court documents show he was released on Oct. 20. Judge John Kilcullen ordered a “No Contact” count, and Yang has since taken up residence in a motel downtown.
Yang is scheduled to appear in the Lane County Circuit Court on Nov. 21. According to a university document, Yang is pursing a major in economics.