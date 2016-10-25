Oregon Ducks defender Caitlyn Wong (17) throws an O to the fans as she introduced. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 23, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Oregon soccer takes down Arizona State 4-0, Lindsey Vander Weide and Lauren Page win Pac-12 honors

— Oregon football lost a thrilling double overtime game at Cal on Friday. Quarterback Justin Herbert led the Ducks out of a 31-14 halftime deficit, but Oregon’s defense couldn’t stop the Golden Bears defensively. Oregon has not lost five straight games as the Ducks look to re-group this weekend against ASU.

— Arrion Springs is fighting for a starting role after he was benched in the second half in Berkeley, writes The Register-Guard’s Ryan Thorburn.

— The Ducks once again appeared in Dan Wolken of USA Today’s weekly “Misery Index.” Wolken of the Ducks: “The miracle isn’t coming, only more losses to cement this as the worst Oregon team in at least a decade and probably longer depending on how bad it gets.”

— Oregon soccer followed up its 1-0 win against Arizona with an impressive 4-0 win over Arizona State on Sunday. The Ducks are shooting for berth into the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

— Like Oregon soccer, Duck volleyball also recorded consecutive wins. The Ducks downed Colorado in four sets on Saturday. Lauren Page played key minutes for the Ducks on defense on the win.

— Oregon volleyball’s Lindsey Vander Weide and Lauren Page were named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, following the Ducks’ sweep of Colorado and Utah.

— Oregon football’s Justin Herbert said he felt he “let the team down” in Oregon’s double overtime loss to Cal.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Comments