The Ducks huddle up before the game. The unranked Oregon Ducks head south to take on the Arizona St. in Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Oct. 29, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)

Oregon’s offense and ASU’s defense have the edge for Saturday’s game

When Oregon faces Arizona State this weekend, it will be a battle of two teams with similar skill sets. Both offenses have no problem putting the ball in the end zone, yet struggle to keep their opponents out of it.

The Ducks (2-5, 0-4 Pac-12) are looking to break their five-game losing streak while also getting freshman quarterback Justin Herbert his first career win. Likewise, the Sun Devils (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12) want revenge after losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Ducks in triple overtime last year.

Here’s how both squads stack up:

OFFENSE

Oregon: The Ducks averaged 48.5 points a game in their two wins while putting up 34.6 points a game in the five losses. It’s clear that the offense has struggled lately, but it seems to be back on track after last week’s 49-point performance against California. Herbert threw six touchdowns passes to five different receivers in the loss while Tony Brooks-James added 15 carries for 109 yards and a score on the ground.

Royce Freeman is perhaps the offense’s biggest question mark. He entered the season as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate but suffered injuries against Nebraska and Washington. Freeman entered the Cal game healthy, yet rushed for 10 yards on 15 carries. Freeman needs to get back on track if Oregon wants a shot at reaching a bowl game. A positive after last week’s three-point loss to Cal was the emergence of Charles Nelson. Nelson caught seven passes for 84 yards and two scores, by far his best output of the season.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils — much like Oregon — have struggled of late on offense. Arizona State averaged 48.75 points in its 5-0 start, but has averaged 22.75 points in its last four games. Arizona State is led by two-headed monster Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage on the ground. Richard is the workhorse, leading the team with 532 yards rushing on 134 carries. Ballage is the power, scoring 10 touchdowns on the season, good for an average of one score every eight carries.

ASU’s quarterback situation is currently in flux as Dillon Sterling-Cole threw for 86 yards on a 7-for-16 performance last week against Washington State. The receiving corps isn’t an issue for the Sun Devils as the top four receivers average over 10 yards per catch, thus making the quarterback struggles the main reason for concern.

Advantage: Oregon

DEFENSE

Oregon: Defensively, Oregon is among one of the worst units in the nation. It ranks among bottom 10 teams in points allowed (43.3, third), rushing yards allowed (248.43, eighth), passing yards allowed (290, 10th) and total defense (538.6, worst). Still, freshmen Troy Dye and Brendan Schooler have been the bright spots. Dye leads the team in tackles (44), tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (3). His mark of tackles for loss is the third best mark in the nation among freshmen. Schooler is second on the team with 40 tackles while leading the Ducks with two interceptions. He has secured the free safety spot and has emerged as one of the leaders on defense.

Arizona State: The one thing the Sun Devils do well on defense is putting pressure on the quarterback and playing behind the line of scrimmage. On the year, Arizona State has 61 tackles for loss and 23 sacks — ranking No. 8 and No. 15 nationally. Koron Crump and DJ Calhoun are the anchors for the defense, totaling 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Crump is tied for third in the nation with eight sacks. Where the Sun Devils struggle most is in passing defense, surrendering a nation’s worst mark of 386.1 yards per game.

Advantage: Arizona State

