Oregon Ducks midfielder Maryn Beutler (8) fights throw a tackle by Arizona State Sun Devils defender Hailey Zerbel (18). The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 23, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks midfielder Maryn Beutler (8) fights throw a tackle by Arizona State Sun Devils defender Hailey Zerbel (18). The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 23, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon standouts Maryn Beutler and Caitlyn Wong named Pac-12 players of the week

October 25, 2016 at 3:46 pm
7


Oregon Soccer’s weekend sweep of Arizona and Arizona State resulted in individual accolades for two of its main contributors.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 recognized Maryn Beutler and Caitlyn Wong as the conferences players of the week, alongside USC goalkeeper Sammy Jo Prudhomme.

Beutler made her impact felt on the offensive end. She scored the game-winning goal against Arizona on Thursday to help lead Oregon to its first win in Pac-12 play. She then followed that up on Sunday with a goal in the fifth minute against Arizona State during the Ducks’ 4-0 victory. In her senior season, this is Beutler’s first ever weekly honor.

Wong, who is widely recognized among her peers as a leader of the team, was a key defensive figure this past week for an Oregon team that did not allow a single goal against Arizona and ASU. This is Wong’s second career weekly honor.

Beutler and Wong earned Oregon its 12th and 13th all time weekly honors for a Ducks team which desperately needed a strong weekend of play after starting Pac-12 play 0-6.

Oregon plays at Washington at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

