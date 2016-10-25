Former UO student receives jail time as condition of probation sentence

Former University of Oregon student Kevin Post was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 days in jail as a condition of probation for selling LSD and psychedelic mushrooms.

Last week, Lane County Circuit Judge Mustafa Kasubhai determined that Post’s actions in selling LSD and psychedelic mushrooms did not contribute to the death of Cody Bennett in 2014. According to court documents, the cause of Bennett’s death was overdose from a mixture of alcohol and cocaine.

When Bennett arrived at Post’s house the night of his death, he appeared to already be under the influence of cocaine, court documents show. There was no cocaine found at Post’s apartment.

