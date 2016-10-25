Marlou Kluiving shakes hands with her opponent after beating her. The No. 51 Oregon Ducks face the Idaho Vandals at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 30 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Eshet, Kluving reach quarterfinals of ITA Northwest Regionals before falling to Cal

Over this past weekend, the Oregon women’s tennis doubles team of Julia Eshet and Marlou Kluving advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITA Northwest Regionals.

Eshet, a freshman, and Kluving, a senior, made it as far as any Duck pair has in regional play. Courtney Nagle and Daria Panova were the last pair to advance to the quarterfinals of the ITA Northwest Regionals in the 2003 season.

“This weekend was successful for us as individuals and as a team,” said head coach Alison Silverio in a news release.

The Ducks began the tournament at Stanford with an 8-5 win over Cal Poly, before taking down UC Davis in the round of 32 by a final of 8-5. In the round of 16, Eshet and Kluving defeated the doubles pair from Washington 8-3. Also in the round of 16, Oregon’s doubles pair of Daniela Nasser and Nia Rose fell to USF 8-7 (7-5).

“With each experience, we are adapting to perform at higher levels during tough moments,” said Silverio in the release.

The pair fell short of Oregon’s inagural trip to the doubles semifinals, with an 8-5 loss to California.

The Ducks have a quick turnaround. They will head to Atlanta for the Georgia State Invitational which starts Friday.

“As we get back to work [this week], it will be imperative to be consistent with the details in all we do,” said Silverio.

