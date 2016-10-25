SportsTrack & Field
Oregon Ducks head coach Robert Johnson watch the 1500m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championship is held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on June 9, 2016. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)
Distance runner Reed Brown verbally commits to Oregon

October 25, 2016 at 4:29 pm
The Ducks secured another elite distance runner for the future on Tuesday when Reed Brown, a standout from Southlake Carroll High School, verbally committed to Oregon for next season.

Brown, a native of Southlake, Texas, a Dallas-area suburb, has already competed at Hayward Field as a prep athlete. During the 2016 U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, which were hosted this summer at Hayward Field, Brown won the high school boy’s exhibition race. He crossed the finish line in 4 minutes 4.73 seconds.

Before that, he ran the nation’s sixth-fastest time when he completed 5,000 meters in 14:41.6.

 

Last spring, Brown was named the Dallas Morning News’ boys track and field athlete of the year after he won the Class 6A state championships. He broke a 29-year-old Texas state record in the 3,200-meter with a time of 8:50.43.

In that same state meet, he almost broke the state 1,600-meter record of 4:03.27 when he was the runner-up with a time of 4:04.82

