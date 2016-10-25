The ACP Pacemaker awarded to the Emerald on Oct. 22.

Emerald wins Pacemaker award for best college newspaper

The Emerald took home a National Pacemaker Award on Saturday, an award naming it one of the best college newspapers in America for 2015-16.

National Pacemaker Awards are unofficially known as the Pulitzer Prizes of student journalism. Pacemakers are awarded in the categories of newspaper, online, yearbook and magazine.

The Emerald has won three newspaper Pacemaker Awards before — in 1996, 2009, 2013 — and now a fourth in 2016. It has been a finalist for multiple newspaper and online Pacemaker awards in the past as well, including this year.

National Pacemakers are awarded by the Associated Collegiate Press at the annual college media convention; the most recent was held in Washington D.C. on Oct. 20-23.

The Emerald’s Sept. 26 issue was also named seventh in the Best of Show competition at the convention.

This year, other University of Oregon associated Pacemaker winners include Ethos Magazine and FLUX Magazine.

