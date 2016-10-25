News
The ACP Pacemaker awarded to the Emerald on Oct. 22.
The ACP Pacemaker awarded to the Emerald on Oct. 22.

Emerald wins Pacemaker award for best college newspaper

October 25, 2016 at 2:00 pm
10


The Emerald took home a National Pacemaker Award on Saturday, an award naming it one of the best college newspapers in America for 2015-16.

National Pacemaker Awards are unofficially known as the Pulitzer Prizes of student journalism. Pacemakers are awarded in the categories of newspaper, online, yearbook and magazine.

The Emerald has won three newspaper Pacemaker Awards before — in 1996, 2009, 2013 — and now a fourth in 2016. It has been a finalist for multiple newspaper and online Pacemaker awards in the past as well, including this year.

National Pacemakers are awarded by the Associated Collegiate Press at the annual college media convention; the most recent was held in Washington D.C. on Oct. 20-23.

The Emerald’s Sept. 26 issue was also named seventh in the Best of Show competition at the convention.

This year, other University of Oregon associated Pacemaker winners include Ethos Magazine and FLUX Magazine.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Emerald selected for Pacemaker award
  2. GTF wins award for research on depression
  3. Emerald named best student paper in five-state region
  4. Marcus Mariota wins Manning Award Player of the Week
Previous post

UO student pleads not guilty to strangulation charge

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Meerah Powell

Meerah Powell

Meerah Powell is a photographer and A&C writer for The Daily Emerald. She is currently studying journalism and philosophy at the University of Oregon. She is a Eugene native and enjoys going to concerts, playing various instruments, obsessively making playlists for any and every occasion and being in the company of cute animals.

Related Posts

(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)
CrimeNews

UO student pleads not guilty to strangulation charge

(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)
News

Former UO student receives jail time as condition of probation sentence

Congressman Peter DeFazio poses with members of the UO's student government on campus Monday. (Dan Whelan / Congressman DeFazio)
News

DeFazio discusses Higher Ed Act with UO students

Marissa Pardue was one of of the protesters outside of the city council meeting Oct. 24 to protest about the drug-related arrest made by EPD Oct. 21 (Christopher Trotchie/ Emerald)
CityNews

Eugene residents voice concerns about police brutality to city council