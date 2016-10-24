Lindsey Vander Weide (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Two Oregon volleyball players earn Pac-12 weekly awards

A pair of Oregon volleyball players secured Pac-12 player of the week honors, the conference announced on Monday.

Sophomore Lindsey Vander Weide took Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week while sophomore Lauren Page was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Vander Weide recorded 20 kills in the win over then No. 20 Utah and had 17 digs and five blocks. Monday’s announcement is her third career Pac-12 Player of the Week award.

In the game against Colorado, Page set her career-high mark in both blocks and kills with 12 apiece in the win at Colorado. She also tied her career-best hitting percentage of .667. This is the first Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award for Page.

Ronika Stone was nominated for Freshman Player of the Week, but the honor went to UCLA’s Torrey Van Winden.

Vander Weide and Page join Amanda Benson as the only Ducks to win Player of the Week honors this season. Benson won Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 12.

The Ducks take on the Arizona on Oct. 28 at Matthew Knight Arena.

