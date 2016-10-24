Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a pass to Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Justin Herbert reflects on loss to Cal after practice Monday

It wasn’t the ending he had hoped for.

Despite being down 31-14 at halftime during Friday’s game against Cal, the Ducks and freshman quarterback Justin Herbert fought back with a strong offensive effort to force overtime.

However, just when it looked like Oregon would win its first game in more than a month, Herbert threw his first and only interception of the game on the last play of the second overtime. Cal’s Jordan Kunaszyk picked off what could have been the game-winning touchdown pass.

“I definitely thought we were in a great position to win the game,” Herbert said after the game. “I made a mistake and let the team down.”

Herbert’s self-deprecating attitude reflects the common misbelief that when a team loses, it’s all the quarterbacks’ fault. After practice Monday, Herbert discussed the type of pressure placed on a signal caller.

“A good performance can be wiped out by one bad play,” he said.

Yet he shouldn’t be reflecting this way towards his game on Friday.

Even though the game ended in heart-breaking fashion, the Ducks looked better than they had before the bye-week — especially Herbert. He completed 22-of-40 passes for 258 yards and six touchdowns, tying Oregon’s school record.

Compare that to Herbert’s performance in the blowout loss to Washington two weeks ago. Having taken over for Dakota Prukop, Herbert threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. With each game that goes by, Herbert is adjusting to collegiate athletics and his role on the team. Because of that, he’s becoming more and more confident.

“I think there was a lot of progress from last week,” Herbert said. “It’s a step in the right direction, but definitely not the way we wanted it to end.”

Herbert was understandably inconsolable as six other Oregon players surrounded him immediately following the pick to show their support. He was asked after practice Monday what they said to him.

“They just said to keep my head up and come back and give my best this week.”

Their reaction shows that despite the Ducks’ horrendous season, they still have something to give them hope: their young quarterback.

“There’s things you got to learn from and live from,” running back Tony Brooks-James said in a post-game interview. “I still trust him with everything he gives me. Only thing to do now is look forward and move on.”

Even though Herbert threw the pass that ultimately lost Oregon the game, he showed he can be the Ducks’ quarterback of the future.

Looking forward, the Ducks on Saturday will face Arizona State, a team they have beaten for nine times in a row.

“They’re a fast, athletic team,” Herbert said. “They’re going to be putting a lot of pressure.”

Follow Hannah Bonnie on Twitter @hbonnie03

Comments