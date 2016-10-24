Cheerleaders and various athletes attending the game wore "BEOREGON" shirts as part of the new movement for inclusion and equality. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Ducks become first in the nation to recognize diversity on campus through “BEOREGON” initiative

The University of Oregon athletic department is known across the country as an institution that thinks outside the box in all facets. The same can be said for its newest campaign, which launched earlier this school year.

A partnership between Oregon and Nike, the BEOREGON initiative was launched as “a call to action for all Ducks to be their most authentic selves.” Oregon is currently the only school with this student-athlete initiative inspired by Nike’s BETRUE campaign.

“It’s about starting conversations,” said Lisa Peterson, a senior associate athletic director for Oregon. “Sport is that level playing field that breaks down the barriers where everyone is included.”

Whether the conversation involves faith, race, sexual orientation or other diversity issues, the initiative seeks to welcome all students, no matter their circumstances or origin.

“[It’s about] having a judge-free zone and accepting people for who they are,” women’s soccer head coach Kat Mertz said. “I’m extremely proud to be at a university that supports diversity inclusion.”

Talks of the initiative began roughly two years ago. Oregon’s community and inclusion committee and Nike worked out the details to make it a reality. The Ducks unveiled the campaign last month.

“We found the right people at Nike; we were able to make those connections and then roll out the idea,” assistant athletic director Katie Harbert said.

Through the partnership, BEOREGON helps to define the culture at Oregon, where everybody is included.

“The intent was internally from our staff to student-athletes that they feel supported and included,” said Peterson. “This seems new, but it’s really just the definition of BEOREGON that is new.”

The initiative is specific to Oregon. The colors in the logo represent colors of jerseys Oregon sports teams have worn in the past, including different shades of yellow, green, pink and orange.

Many of the messages behind BEOREGON have centered around Oregon student athletes. The initiative has given students a platform to talk about issues of diversity.

“The student athletes have taken it and run … They understand what it means,” Harbert said.

Oregon hopes to incorporate at least one BEOREGON event per month. Peterson said nine Duck teams so far have been interested in incorporating campaign elements for their sports. Women’s soccer and volleyball have participated so far, along with women’s golf wearing the BEOREGON shirts at a recent tournament.

Women’s basketball will have its BEOREGON event on Nov. 22 versus Michigan State, and the men’s team will have its on Dec. 3 versus Savannah State. At these events, guest speakers will talk about what the initiative means to them.

“It’s about building the culture … I’m glad to see the community is getting behind it,” Oregon men’s basketball’s Dylan Ennis said earlier this month at a volleyball game.

Harbert said many schools nationally have reached out to Oregon to learn how they can adapt this initiative for their own campuses.

There is no doubt the wide outreach of Oregon sports has provided a strong platform for BEOREGON’s message to be heard and start public conversation. The overarching goal of the initiative is to make everyone feel included, be it students, staff or members of the community. The initiative hopes to promote a welcoming atmosphere for those who want their voice heard.

“BEOREGON means a lot to our team,” women’s soccer player Bayley Bruner said. “It can mean different things for different people. It’s something that we hold high to ourselves and we’re proud to represent it.”

Follow Cole Kundich on Twitter @colesportsUO

Comments