Fall for pumpkin dessert recipes

Fall is the perfect time to switch on the oven, play some good music and bake a delicious pumpkin dessert. From pies to smoothies, adding pumpkin to a dish turns it into a fall-themed party in your mouth. These five pumpkin dessert recipes are sure to make your taste buds smile.

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

What you’ll need:

½ cup pumpkin puree

1 egg

2 ½ cups flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

14 tablespoons salted butter

What to do:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. In a separate bowl, use a mixer to combine the butter and sugar until it is light and fluffy. In the bowl of sugar and butter, mix in the egg yolk, vanilla and pumpkin. With your mixer, slowly add the flour mixture to the second bowl until well blended. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and place the cookie dough in the fridge for 20 minutes. Roll the dough into one-inch sized balls and place on a parchment lined baking sheet or silicon mat. Space the cookies about two-inches apart. Bake the cookies for 10 minutes, checking occasionally so they don’t burn. Use a spatula to get the cookies off of the pan and enjoy!

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

What you’ll need:

1 banana

½ cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

3 tablespoons milk

6 ounces vanilla yogurt

6 ice cubes

What to do:

Add all ingredients to the blender. Double the recipe to make a smoothie for a friend as well. Blend until smooth and enjoy!

Tip: This smoothie has a wonderful undertone of banana, but you can increase the amount of milk, yogurt and pumpkin in exchange for the banana if preferred.

Pumpkin Pie

What you’ll need:

2 pie pumpkins

1 can evaporated milk

3 eggs

3⁄4 cup sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1⁄2 teaspoon nutmeg

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cloves

A 9-inch deep dish pie shell or homemade

What to do:

Slice pie pumpkins into small chunks and scoop out all of the inner seeds and strings. Place chunks in a large bowl with a splash of water in the bottom and microwave for about 10 minutes. Pierce with a fork to ensure that the pumpkin bits are cooked through, if so, scrape the pumpkin away from the skin. If not, continue heating. In a blender, mix the pumpkin until smooth. In a large bowl, combine sugar, salt and eggs. Slowly add blended pumpkin and milk. Pour mixture into pie shell. Wrap foil around the edges of the pie crust. Bake for 50-60 minutes, checking occasionally by poking with a toothpick. Once the toothpick comes out mostly clean, the pie is done. Slice the pie, add some whipped cream and enjoy!

Tip: Many pumpkin purees from the store are actually made with different types of winter squash instead of pumpkin. Avoid this trickery by making your own with the pie pumpkins!

Pumpkin Oatmeal Energy Bites

What you’ll need:

½ cup pumpkin puree

1 ½ cups oatmeal, dry

¼ cup honey

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

½ cup dark chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup chia seeds

½ cup natural peanut butter

What to do:

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except chocolate chips. Once the mixture is evenly stirred together, slowly add chocolate chips. Grab a small handful of the mixture and roll it in your hand until round. Place on a baking sheet and refrigerate before eating. Enjoy!

Tip: These are great if you are a peanut butter lover, but if you aren’t, simply decrease the amount of peanut butter and substitute for more pumpkin.

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bars

What you’ll need:

4 eggs

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ cup chopped walnuts

2 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

1 can pumpkin puree

2 cups gluten free flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

For Frosting:

1 package of cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ½ cups powdered sugar

What to do:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease the sides and bottom of a jelly roll pan (basically a small baking sheet with taller sides). In a large bowl, beat together eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin. Slowly stir in the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ginger and cloves. Spread the batter evenly into the greased pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes, checking occasionally. Remove them when they are light brown on top. While the bars are cooling in the pan, mix together the cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a bowl. Slowly mix in the powdered sugar. Spread the frosting over the bars, sprinkle on the walnuts and enjoy!

