Washington Huskies linebacker Psalm Wooching (28) celebrates with teammates after the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
AP Poll: Washington climbs to No. 4, Ohio State falls after loss to Penn State

October 23, 2016 at 12:24 pm
Ohio State’s dramatic 24-21 loss to Penn State on Saturday shook up the Week 9 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.

The Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 2 coming into the week, dropped to No. 6. Penn State is ranked in the poll for the first time since 2011.

The top three teams nationally are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Clemson.

Washington rose to No. 4 in the latest poll, the program’s highest ranking since the Huskies finished the 2000 season No. 3.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 17 Utah and No. 23 Colorado. Washington State was the top vote-receiving team outside the Top 25. The Buffs moved back into the Top 25 after their 10-5 win at Stanford.

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Clemson
  4. Washington
  5. Louisville
  6. Ohio State
  7. Nebraska
  8. Baylor
  9. Texas A&M
  10. West Virgina
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Florida State
  13. Boise State
  14. Florida
  15. Auburn
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Utah
  18. Tennessee
  19. LSU
  20. Western Michigan
  21. North Carolina
  22. Navy
  23. Colorado
  24. Penn State
  25. Virginia Tech

