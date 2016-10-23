AP Poll: Washington climbs to No. 4, Ohio State falls after loss to Penn State
Ohio State’s dramatic 24-21 loss to Penn State on Saturday shook up the Week 9 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.
The Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 2 coming into the week, dropped to No. 6. Penn State is ranked in the poll for the first time since 2011.
The top three teams nationally are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Clemson.
Washington rose to No. 4 in the latest poll, the program’s highest ranking since the Huskies finished the 2000 season No. 3.
Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 17 Utah and No. 23 Colorado. Washington State was the top vote-receiving team outside the Top 25. The Buffs moved back into the Top 25 after their 10-5 win at Stanford.
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Washington
- Louisville
- Ohio State
- Nebraska
- Baylor
- Texas A&M
- West Virgina
- Wisconsin
- Florida State
- Boise State
- Florida
- Auburn
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Western Michigan
- North Carolina
- Navy
- Colorado
- Penn State
- Virginia Tech
