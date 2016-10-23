Washington Huskies linebacker Psalm Wooching (28) celebrates with teammates after the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

AP Poll: Washington climbs to No. 4, Ohio State falls after loss to Penn State

Ohio State’s dramatic 24-21 loss to Penn State on Saturday shook up the Week 9 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.

The Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 2 coming into the week, dropped to No. 6. Penn State is ranked in the poll for the first time since 2011.

The top three teams nationally are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Clemson.

Washington rose to No. 4 in the latest poll, the program’s highest ranking since the Huskies finished the 2000 season No. 3.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 17 Utah and No. 23 Colorado. Washington State was the top vote-receiving team outside the Top 25. The Buffs moved back into the Top 25 after their 10-5 win at Stanford.

Alabama Michigan Clemson Washington Louisville Ohio State Nebraska Baylor Texas A&M West Virgina Wisconsin Florida State Boise State Florida Auburn Oklahoma Utah Tennessee LSU Western Michigan North Carolina Navy Colorado Penn State Virginia Tech

