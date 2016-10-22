Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Tony Brooks-James proves his importance to Oregon’s running game in loss to Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — When sophomore running back Tony Brooks-James was asked this week how he thought Oregon would match up against the California Golden Bears, his answer was simple.

“It’s not about Cal; it’s about us,” Brooks-James said matter-of-factly.

After an embarrassing loss at home to Washington two weeks ago — a game that lead many to question the heart and drive of the team — Oregon was in soul-searching mode during its bye week.

On top of that, the Ducks had lost four straight games, their longest skid since 2007.

Brooks-James was right.

This game was about Oregon focusing on its own problems in an attempt to righting the rocky ship.

Unfortunately, a win was not in the cards on Friday night. Oregon fell 52-49 in double overtime to Cal, extending its losing streak to five games and counting.

But Brooks-James backed up his comments, leading Oregon in rushing for the second straight game. His final line was 109 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.

Yet he wasn’t satisfied. He said Oregon is still lost and that he feels he “could’ve given more.”

“I mean we lost,” Brooks-James said after the game. “So it obviously wasn’t enough.”

It’s not surprising that he was critical of himself. Praising your own effort can perhaps be difficult in a loss. His teammates and coaches noticed his production.

“Tony is doing a great job,” wide receiver Charles Nelson said. “He’s a guy that if Royce [Freeman] is out, Kani [Benoit] is out, he’s gonna get the job done however he can.”

Benoit and Freeman have both been banged up this year. Brooks-James has stepped up when called upon. Freeman played on Friday night, but had another lackluster performance, carrying the ball 15 times for just 10 yards.

Freeman says he’s 100 percent healthy and that he physically felt “great” after the loss.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said that it’s unclear if that’s true.

“It’s tough to say,” Lubick said. “I know he’s a competitor and he wanted to be out there.”

Regardless of Freeman’s contributions, Brooks-James has stepped into a bigger and more crucial role this season than many externally expected. That role could expand as the season goes on.

After the game, Lubick said that Brooks-James deserves more reps. He added that if Freeman’s health is still in question, he expects Brooks-James’ role to increase even more.

“He’s a guy who’s absolutely gonna be more involved,” head coach Mark Helfrich said.

So far in 2016, he has rushed the ball 62 times for 440 yards and is tied with Freeman for seven rushing touchdowns.

“We’re very lucky because we do have some other backs that can get in there and run the ball,” Lubick said.

Brooks-James has been an essential part of Oregon’s rushing success this season. When he performs well, he provides the depth that helps Oregon’s offense operate the way it does: at top speed. While that hasn’t translated to as many wins as previous years, his role has been important nonetheless.

Without him filling the Freeman sized-hole that is gaping on offense, Oregon’s offensive attack would struggle even more.

According to Nelson, Brooks-James isn’t close to his ceiling running the ball.

“Tony can definitely exceed [what he did tonight],” Nelson said. “I’ve seen him do wonderful things in practice and I just see him going and getting better from here on out.”

