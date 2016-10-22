Rapid Reactions: Ducks comeback effort comes up short, lose in overtime, 52-49 on Herbert interception
BERKELEY, Calif. — Trailing 31-14, Oregon came out of the half looking inspired and rejuvenated.
The Ducks outscored the Golden Bears 28-11 in the final two quarters behind four touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert finished with a career high six touchdown passes.
With four seconds left, Cal’s Matt Anderson missed a 41-yard field goal attempt, sending the game to overtime.
After trading touchdowns in their first two possessions, Oregon forced Cal to settle for a field goal, making it 52-49.
Oregon would win the game with a touchdown but on the second play of the drive, Herbert was intercepted by Jorda Kunaszy, giving Cal the win 52-49.
Key Plays
— Cal came out of the half aggressive, working the ball all the way down to the Oregon five-yard line. But the Oregon defense responded with a stiff goal line stop. Cal settled for a field goal, extending their lead 34-14.
— A botched punt from Cal gives Oregon possession at the Cal 40. Oregon uses the next 1:35 to put together a five-play drive ending with a one-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Johnny Mundt, cutting Cal’s lead to 13. 34-21 Cal
— Herbert connects with Mundt for Oregon’s second straight touchdown drive. Cal’s lead reduced to six. 34-28 Cal
— Oregon opens up the fourth quarter driving at the Cal 30-yard line. On 3rd and six, Herbert threads the needle to find a find a well covered Charles Nelson in the back of the endzone for Oregon’s third touchdown of the half. Oregon takes the lead 35-34.
— On 3rd and seven, Tre Watson makes a spectacular diving catch in the endzone to put Cal back on top. Their following two-point conversion attempt was successful, putting them up 42-35.
— With a little over 3 minutes remaining in regulation, Herbert connects with Charles Nelson for a 42-yard touchdown pass, Herbert’s fifth of the night. Oregon ties the game, 42-42.
— Matt Anderson, Cal’s field goal kicker, had a chance to win the game with a 41-yard field goal but missed it as time expired, sending the game to overtime.
— Herbert finds a streaking Jalen Brown for a 21-yard touchdown pass, giving the Ducks the lead, 49-42, in the first possession of overtime.
— Cal responds with a Davis Webb keeper on 4th and goal at the Oregon 1-yard line, taking it in himself to even the score in the overtime period, 49-49.
— After Oregon forced Cal to settle for a field goal on their following drive, Herbert gets picked-off by Jorda Kunaszyk, ending the game. Cal takes the win 52-49.
California Passing
David Webb: 42-of-61 passing for 325 yards and 5 touchdowns
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 22-of-40 for 258 yards, 6 touchdown and 1 interception
California Rushing
Khalfani Muhammad: 23 carries for 148 yards
Tre Watson: 28 carries for 156 yards
Oregon Rushing
Tony Brooks-James: 15 carries for 109 yards and 1 touchdown
California Receiving
Vi Wharton III: 7 receptions for 55 yards, 1 touchdown
Tre Watson: 5 receptions for 50 yards, 2 touchdowns
Deme Robertson: 6 receptions for 39 yards, 1 touchdowns
Oregon Receiving
Pharaoh Brown: 3 receptions for 53 yards, 1 touchdowns
Charles Nelson: 7 receptions for 84 yards, 2 touchdowns
Johnny Mundt: 5 receptions for 39 yards, 1 touchdown
