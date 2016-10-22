Oregon Ducks tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) gets into the end zone to score Oregon's first touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reactions: Ducks comeback effort comes up short, lose in overtime, 52-49 on Herbert interception

BERKELEY, Calif. — Trailing 31-14, Oregon came out of the half looking inspired and rejuvenated.

The Ducks outscored the Golden Bears 28-11 in the final two quarters behind four touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert finished with a career high six touchdown passes.

With four seconds left, Cal’s Matt Anderson missed a 41-yard field goal attempt, sending the game to overtime.

After trading touchdowns in their first two possessions, Oregon forced Cal to settle for a field goal, making it 52-49.

Oregon would win the game with a touchdown but on the second play of the drive, Herbert was intercepted by Jorda Kunaszy, giving Cal the win 52-49.

Key Plays

— Cal came out of the half aggressive, working the ball all the way down to the Oregon five-yard line. But the Oregon defense responded with a stiff goal line stop. Cal settled for a field goal, extending their lead 34-14.

— A botched punt from Cal gives Oregon possession at the Cal 40. Oregon uses the next 1:35 to put together a five-play drive ending with a one-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Johnny Mundt, cutting Cal’s lead to 13. 34-21 Cal

— Herbert connects with Mundt for Oregon’s second straight touchdown drive. Cal’s lead reduced to six. 34-28 Cal

— Oregon opens up the fourth quarter driving at the Cal 30-yard line. On 3rd and six, Herbert threads the needle to find a find a well covered Charles Nelson in the back of the endzone for Oregon’s third touchdown of the half. Oregon takes the lead 35-34.

— On 3rd and seven, Tre Watson makes a spectacular diving catch in the endzone to put Cal back on top. Their following two-point conversion attempt was successful, putting them up 42-35.

— With a little over 3 minutes remaining in regulation, Herbert connects with Charles Nelson for a 42-yard touchdown pass, Herbert’s fifth of the night. Oregon ties the game, 42-42.

— Matt Anderson, Cal’s field goal kicker, had a chance to win the game with a 41-yard field goal but missed it as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

— Herbert finds a streaking Jalen Brown for a 21-yard touchdown pass, giving the Ducks the lead, 49-42, in the first possession of overtime.

— Cal responds with a Davis Webb keeper on 4th and goal at the Oregon 1-yard line, taking it in himself to even the score in the overtime period, 49-49.

— After Oregon forced Cal to settle for a field goal on their following drive, Herbert gets picked-off by Jorda Kunaszyk, ending the game. Cal takes the win 52-49.

Key Stats

California Passing

David Webb: 42-of-61 passing for 325 yards and 5 touchdowns

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 22-of-40 for 258 yards, 6 touchdown and 1 interception

California Rushing

Khalfani Muhammad: 23 carries for 148 yards

Tre Watson: 28 carries for 156 yards

Oregon Rushing

Tony Brooks-James: 15 carries for 109 yards and 1 touchdown

California Receiving

Vi Wharton III: 7 receptions for 55 yards, 1 touchdown

Tre Watson: 5 receptions for 50 yards, 2 touchdowns

Deme Robertson: 6 receptions for 39 yards, 1 touchdowns

Oregon Receiving

Pharaoh Brown: 3 receptions for 53 yards, 1 touchdowns

Charles Nelson: 7 receptions for 84 yards, 2 touchdowns

Johnny Mundt: 5 receptions for 39 yards, 1 touchdown

