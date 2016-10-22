Photos: The Oregon Ducks fall to the California Bears 52-49 in double overtime

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) gets past California Golden Bears cornerback Josh Drayden (20). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
California Berkeley fans were not happy when the officials called a “late hit” against the team. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) dives to try and make a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Jalen Brown (15) points up after scoring a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon Head Coach Mark Helfrich shouts at a referee. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The offensive line celebrates after a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) dives to make a catch out of bounds. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83) tries to escape the tackle of California Golden Bears cornerback Traveon Beck (22). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb (7) gets a pass off while being defended by Oregon Ducks linebacker Jimmie Swain (18). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg (90) tackles running back Tre Watson (5). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Duck fans cheer for the team after scoring the first touchdown of over time. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) scores a touchdown to tie the game 42-42. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The Golden Bears celebrate after a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
California Golden Bears linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (59) is surrounded by his teammates after making the game winning interception in double overtime. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)