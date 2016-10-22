FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks fall to the California Bears 52-49 in double overtime

October 22, 2016 at 1:07 am
6


Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) gets past California Golden Bears cornerback Josh Drayden (20). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) gets past California Golden Bears cornerback Josh Drayden (20). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

California Berkley fans were not happy when the officialls called a "late hit" against the team. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

California Berkeley fans were not happy when the officials called a “late hit” against the team. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) dives to try and make a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) dives to try and make a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Jalen Brown (15) points up after scoring a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Jalen Brown (15) points up after scoring a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Head Coach Mark Helfrich shouts at a referee. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Head Coach Mark Helfrich shouts at a referee. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The offensive line celebrates after a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The offensive line celebrates after a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) dives to make a catch out of bounds. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) dives to make a catch out of bounds. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83) tries to escape the tackle of California Golden Bears cornerback Traveon Beck (22). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83) tries to escape the tackle of California Golden Bears cornerback Traveon Beck (22). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb (7) gets a pass off while being defended by Oregon Ducks linebacker Jimmie Swain (18). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb (7) gets a pass off while being defended by Oregon Ducks linebacker Jimmie Swain (18). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg (90) tackles running back Tre Watson (5). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg (90) tackles running back Tre Watson (5). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Duck fans cheer for the team after scoring the first touchdown of over time. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Duck fans cheer for the team after scoring the first touchdown of over time. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) scores a touchdown to tie the game 42-42. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) scores a touchdown to tie the game 42-42. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The Golden Bears celebrate after a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The Golden Bears celebrate after a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

California Golden Bears linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (59) is surrounded by his teammates after making the game winning interception in double overtime. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

California Golden Bears linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (59) is surrounded by his teammates after making the game winning interception in double overtime. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Photos: The Oregon Ducks warm up before the game against the California Bears
  2. Photos: The Oregon Ducks trail the California Bears 31-14 at the half
  3. Photos: Oregon Ducks fall to the No. 10 Cal Bears 2-0
  4. Photos: The Oregon Ducks fall to the No. 9 Cal Golden Bears 12-2
Previous post

Rapid Reactions: Ducks comeback effort comes up short, lose in overtime, 52-49 on Herbert interception

Next post

Justin Herbert's second half effort not enough as Oregon drops 2OT thriller to Cal

Adam Eberhardt

Adam Eberhardt

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a pass to Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Justin Herbert’s second half effort not enough as Oregon drops 2OT thriller to Cal

Oregon Ducks tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) gets into the end zone to score Oregon's first touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Rapid Reactions: Ducks comeback effort comes up short, lose in overtime, 52-49 on Herbert interception

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) is grabbed by California Golden Bears cornerback Josh Drayden (20) while he tries to make a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks trail the California Bears 31-14 at the half

The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
FootballSports

Rapid Reaction: California rushes to 31-14 halftime lead over Oregon