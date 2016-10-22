SportsVolleyball
Oregon Ducks middle blocker Lauren Page (6) tips the ball past Washington State Cougars outside hitter Kyra Holt (22). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 18, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks middle blocker Lauren Page (6) tips the ball past Washington State Cougars outside hitter Kyra Holt (22). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 18, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Lauren Page dominates in Oregon volleyball’s four-set win at Colorado

October 22, 2016 at 9:42 pm
2


After two tough losses to UCLA and USC, No. 23 Oregon volleyball responded with a back-t0-back wins at Utah and Colorado.

The Ducks rounded out their two-state road trip in a four-set win in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.

Oregon (14-5, 7-3 Pac-12) jumped on Colorado (12-8, 4-6 Pac-12) early, taking the first set with ease. The Buffs rallied to tie the match at one set a piece at intermission. Following the break, the Ducks’ Lauren Page prevailed in offense and in defense, recording her first double-double with 12 blocks and 12 kills. She also recorded a career-high .667 hitting percentage. Overall, Oregon hit at .247 percent during the match, along with 17 blocks, especially thanks Page’s stellar performance.

The visitors dominated the first set. Freshman Jolie Rasmussen and sophomore Lindsey Vander Weide led the team in kills after the first frame, with Vander Weide ending the match with 12 kills and 15 digs. Junior Taylor Agost also had a strong first set. The Ducks commanded the entire first set to win 25-14.

The second set told a different story. Oregon committed eight errors compared to two errors in the first set. Even with six digs from Amanda Benson and an additional three blocks from Page, Oregon lost its urgency and composure from the first set and ultimately lost the set 25-21.

At intermission, with both teams tied, Oregon needed to come out with energy to put away the match.

The third set proved to be difficult for the Ducks like the second, but Oregon changed the story and narrowly took the set 25-22. In the third set, Page emerged as the player of the night.

The fourth set was again close, but the Ducks performed better and held on late in the set to win 25-21. The win helps Oregon’s case to improve in the standings as the Ducks improve to 7-3 in Pac-12 play.

Oregon’s win gives the team two wins in a row. The Ducks last week dropped consecutive games to the Los Angeles schools.

The Ducks will once again return home to play at Matthew Knight Arena against Arizona on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. and again against Arizona State in an early match on Sunday Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Oregon volleyball breaks Colorado home winning streak with road win
  2. Oregon Volleyball sweeps Oregon Classic with win over UC Davis
  3. Colorado comes from behind to beat Oregon volleyball
  4. No. 18 Oregon volleyball falls to No. 14 Arizona in straight sets
Previous post

Oregon hockey rally falls short in 4-3 loss to USC Trojans

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Shawn Medow

Shawn Medow

Shawn is a sports reporter for the Emerald. You can contact him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Seth Starr (66) makes a failed diving goal attempt. The Oregon Ducks face the California Golden Bears at the Lane County Ice Center in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 30 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Club SportsSports

Oregon hockey rally falls short in 4-3 loss to USC Trojans

Lindsey Vander Weide (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
SportsVolleyball

Oregon volleyball tops No. 20 Utah 3-2 to snap losing streak

Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
FootballSports

Tony Brooks-James proves his importance to Oregon’s running game in loss to Cal

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a pass to Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Justin Herbert’s second half effort not enough as Oregon drops 2OT thriller to Cal