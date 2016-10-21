UO biology professor and acting executive director of the Knight Campus Patrick Phillips updated senators on the the project at Wednesday's senate meeting. (Courtesy of Around the O)

UO Senate Wrap Up Oct. 19

The University of Oregon Faculty Senate met on Wednesday night in the Crater Lake room at the EMU. Here’s what they discussed:

The interim Director of the Knight Campus, Patrick Phillips, addressed the senate with certain details about the new campus and the 10 year program that goes with it. Phillips also made the Senate aware of two town hall meetings that have been set up to discuss the campus and address questions about the progress: one on Oct. 26 at 11:00 a.m. and another Nov. 29 at 9:00 a.m.

The University of Oregon Police Chief, Matt Carmichael, also addressed the senate and described his plans for keeping campus safe. He made it very clear that serving and connecting with students and the community is a priority for him.

“My vested interest, quite frankly, is not just here,” Carmichael said. “It’s in the city of Eugene and Springfield where we also live, and our students live.”

A new proposal was brought to the Senate to create a new bachelors degree: Spatial Data Science & Technology in the Department of Geography.

Provost Coltrane gave a presentation on IT reorganization at the university. Coltrane addressed the university’s current IT structure, discussing the problems with the lack of a central structure.

“We have great IT professionals, but not necessarily the best funding mechanism or organizational structure.”

