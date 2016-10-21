FootballSports
The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Rapid Reaction: California rushes to 31-14 halftime lead over Oregon

October 21, 2016 at 9:23 pm
BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon and California could perhaps still combine for 89.5 points, as many bookmakers predicted for the over-under before the game.

Early on, though, neither team showcased a strong offensive identity. Oregon started slow, Cal started fast and the Golden Bears nearly doubled up total yards on the visiting Ducks to a take a 31-14 lead to halftime.

Cal (3-3), which started the game 6-of-7 on third down conversions, built a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter before allowing an Oregon touchdown by way of a Pharaoh Brown reception.

Key Plays:

— On Oregon’s first drive of the game, Tony Brooks-James bolted for a 47-yard gain, but officials ruled he was out-of-bounds, negating the significant gain. He was credited for just a 7-yard run.

— California struck first with a 13-play, 71-yard drive that ended in a touchdown reception for Golden Bear receiver Demetris Robertson. California had an early 7-0 lead.

— The Golden Bears capped another long drive, this time for 76 yards. The end result was another passing touchdown just before the end of the first quarter to give the home team a 14-0 lead.

— California stretched its lead to 21 points after a Cal receiver Vic Wharton III caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Davis Webb. Cal led 21-0.

— Oregon responded on the ensuing drive for its first score of the game. Pharaoh Brown caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Oregon starter Justin Herbert to cut the Cal lead to 21-7 with 9:10 remaining before halftime.

— Cal built its lead to 17 points after the Golden Bears tacked on a field goal. Cal kicker Matt Anderson was good from 37 yards out to extend the lead to 24-7.

— The Ducks converted a 4th and 2 to keep the ensuing drive alive. Tony Brooks-James bolted down the left side of the field to put Oregon at the 2-yard line. Brooks-James scored to cut the lead to 24-14.

— Cal tacked on another touchdown just before halftime. Webb connected with running back Tre Watson for a 14-yard reception. Cal led 31-14.

Key Stats

California Passing

David Webb: 21-of-30 passing for 149 yards and four touchdowns

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 8-of-17 for 91 yards and one touchdown

California Rushing

Khalfani Muhammad: 11 carries for 86 yards

Tre Watson: 13 carries for 73 yards

Oregon Rushing

Tony Brooks-James: 8 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown

California Receiving

 

Demetris Robertson: 4 receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown

Oregon Receiving

Pharaoh Brown: 2 receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown

