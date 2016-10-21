Oregon midfielder Maryn Beutler (8) tries to move the ball around Boise State midfielder Michelle Reed (11). The Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on September 2, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Women’s soccer scores its first win in Pac-12 play, Royce Freeman set to return against Cal

– Oregon women’s soccer scored its first win in the Pac-12 conference win on Thursday evening against Arizona after tallying seven straight losses. They have four more matches left in conference play to improve on their standings.

– Why is Oregon’s defense suffering so much? Out of the 20 players the football program signed in its recruiting class of 2013, eight of them were dedicated to defense. Of the eight, only Tyree Robinson is starting while the others are either no longer around or buried in the depth charts.

– The Oregon women‘s basketball team is projected to finish seventh in the Pac-12 preseason poll, while the Oregon men rank fifth nationally in the preseason coaches poll.

– Royce Freeman is set to return for the game against Cal on Friday evening. Here are some players to watch for.

– At last Saturday’s Pre-Nationals, the men’s cross country team were eventually pronounced champions after an initial mix-up in which the organizers had missed counting Duck senior Sam Prakel. The women clinched second. They will compete in the Pac-12 Championships on Oct. 28 in Tucson, Arizona.

– Offensive lineman Cameron Hunt shed light on his controversial comment that some of his teammates “don’t even care if we win or lose.” Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick disagreed with his claim about lack of effort.

