Quick HitsSports
Oregon midfielder Maryn Beutler (8) tries to move the ball around Boise State midfielder Michelle Reed (11). The Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on September 2, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon midfielder Maryn Beutler (8) tries to move the ball around Boise State midfielder Michelle Reed (11). The Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on September 2, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Women’s soccer scores its first win in Pac-12 play, Royce Freeman set to return against Cal

October 21, 2016 at 6:00 am
6


– Oregon women’s soccer scored its first win in the Pac-12 conference win on Thursday evening against Arizona after tallying seven straight losses. They have four more matches left in conference play to improve on their standings.

– Why is Oregon’s defense suffering so much? Out of the 20 players the football program signed in its recruiting class of 2013, eight of them were dedicated to defense. Of the eight, only Tyree Robinson is starting while the others are either no longer around or buried in the depth charts.

– The Oregon women‘s basketball team is projected to finish seventh in the Pac-12 preseason poll, while the Oregon men rank fifth nationally in the preseason coaches poll.

Royce Freeman is set to return for the game against Cal on Friday evening. Here are some players to watch for.

– At last Saturday’s Pre-Nationals, the men’s cross country team were eventually pronounced champions after an initial mix-up in which the organizers had missed counting Duck senior Sam Prakel. The women clinched second. They will compete in the Pac-12 Championships on Oct. 28 in Tucson, Arizona.

– Offensive lineman Cameron Hunt shed light on his controversial comment that some of his teammates “don’t even care if we win or lose.” Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick disagreed with his claim about lack of effort.

Follow Romaine Soh on Twitter @mainetainpls

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Ducks soccer scores first win in Pac-12 play against Arizona
  2. Emerald Quick Hits: Men’s basketball picks up win against ASU, Westhead will not return to coach next season
  3. Emerald Quick Hits: Oregon baseball falls out of top 10 after getting swept by Cal State Fullerton
  4. Emerald Quick Hits: Postseason play up next for Oregon fall sports
Previous post

Women’s tennis preview: Ducks prepare for travel-intensive schedule

Next post

Marks: Transgender 101: Common questions and answers

Romaine Soh

Romaine Soh

Romaine is a senior at the University of Oregon majoring in journalism. A budding nerd in track and field, she is actively learning the technicalities of ball sports to compensate for her lack of hand-eye coordination.

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks running back Kani Benoit (29) tries to outrun California Golden Bears safety Stefan McClure (21). The Oregon Ducks host Cal at Autzen Stadium on Nov 7, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Why California will beat Oregon

Marlou Kluiving celebrates scoring a point during her doubles match. The No. 51 Oregon Ducks face the Idaho Vandals at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 30 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Tennis

Women’s tennis preview: Ducks prepare for travel-intensive schedule

Oregon midfielder Marlo Sweatman (27) fires a shot on goal. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Soccer

Ducks soccer scores first win in Pac-12 play against Arizona

Justin Herbert and Taylor Alie warm up as the Oregon Ducks prepare to host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

High School Reunion: Sheldon players find a comfortable atmosphere at Oregon football