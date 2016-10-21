FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks warm up before the game against the California Bears

October 21, 2016 at 7:23 pm
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) reaches to make a catch as he warms up before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon placekicker Matt Wogan (49) kicks the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

An Oregon fan waits above the tunnel for the team to come out to warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks warm up down the line. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) punts the ball while warming up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick walks the field before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon offensive lineman Davis Miyashiro-Saipaia (63) warms up hutting the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) recovers a ball off an errant bounce during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jake Pisarcik (76) pats Oregon Ducks quarterback Jeff Lockie (17) on the head before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon offensive lineman Cameron Hunt (78) warms up with a rubber band. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The Oregon quarterbacks run down the sideline to warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

