Photos: The Oregon Ducks trail the California Bears 31-14 at the half

October 21, 2016 at 9:37 pm
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a pass to Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball to wide receiver Charles Nelson (6). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks linebacker De'Quan McDowell (54) tries to tackle California Golden Bears running back Khalfani Muhammad (29). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

After Oregon linebacker Kaulana Apelu (39) dropped the ball, teammate Brenden Schooler (43) talks to him. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) gets into the end zone to score Oregon's first touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) jukes out the California defense. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) gets into the end zone but the play was called back after he stepped out of bounds. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) fails to hold on to the ball after catching it while being defended by California Golden Bears cornerback Darius Allensworth (2). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

California Golden Bear looks up after being taken down by the Oregon defense. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) gets sandwiched by the California defense. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) is grabbed by California Golden Bears cornerback Josh Drayden (20) while he tries to make a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

California Golden Bears wide receiver Vic Wharton III (17) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Khalil Oliver (26). The Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Adam Eberhardt

