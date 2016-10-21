Olympic rings in the LGBTQA+ colors. There are many unknown answers to the questions regarding transgender individuals. (Illustration by Emily Garcia)

Marks: Transgender 101: Common questions and answers

With every article I write comes the problem of having to explain almost every LGBTQA+ term used. That being said, I thought it was time to write an explanatory article, and explain many common questions, regarding the T in LGBTQA+.

What does transgender mean?

Transgender people are those who don’t identify with the sex they were assigned at birth. To many, this means people who are born male but identify as female, and vice versa. However, the definition has expanded to include many gender identities beyond men and women. While some transgender people refer to themselves as male-to-female (mtf) or female-to-male (ftm), many more identify under the umbrella of nonbinary. Nonbinary people don’t identify strictly as male or female, instead using a spectrum from masculine to feminine to express and identify their gender. Examples of identities other than mtf and ftm are genderqueer, gender fluid, nonbinary, agender, androgyne and neutrois.

How are sexual orientation and gender identity different?

Sexual orientation and gender identity are two vastly different things. Gender identity describes how you identify yourself, while sexual orientation is related to who you are attracted to. Contrary to popular belief, these are not connected. While it’s typical for a heterosexual person to also be heteroromantic (romantically attracted to the opposite sex), for example, romantic and sexual attraction can come in any combination. For example, a nonbinary person could be bisexual (sexually attracted to two or more genders). Moreover, a person could also be pansexual (sexually attracted to all genders), or homoromantic (romantically attracted to their own gender).

Why doesn’t everyone who is transgender medically transition?

Medically transitioning is not easy, affordable, realistic or wanted by many people. Also, many transgender people are not interested in medically transitioning. It’s expensive, it takes a long time to recover and transgender people are not necessarily uncomfortable with their bodies. Those who are interested in transitioning medically have many barriers when transitioning medically. In order to medically transition and have it be covered by insurance, you have to have doctors’ notes and have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria disorder— for many people, it’s just not worth the hassle.

Why do some people use they/them pronouns?

They/them pronouns are a popular topic these days. People argue over whether or not they are grammatically correct to use as singular pronouns and police transgender people’s use of them. Just to clarify now, yes, using they/them pronouns for a singular thing is grammatically correct. Furthermore, they are used by all sorts of transgender people. They/them pronouns are used for people who don’t feel comfortable being gendered as masculine or feminine. There are also other alternate pronouns, such as xie/xir.

What do nonbinary/transgender people look like?

We look like any other person. Chances are you’ve met transgender and nonbinary people before, and you didn’t even know it. The stereotypes the media portrays about transgender people are hurtful and simply wrong. We are humans, just like you, and would like to be treated as such.

What’s the difference between being transgender and drag?

The lines between these two are a little blurry. Drag is considered gender performance. Some people argue that being transgender is just drag in your everyday life. Either way, transgender is an identity that people use to explain their gender, while drag is a performance and a fun way to explore gender expression.

Why do some people put an asterisk after trans? Why don’t you?

The asterisk after trans was an internet trend that took over for a while. By putting the asterisk after trans, people were trying to be inclusive of all transgender identities, rather than just male-to-female and female-to-male people. However, trans without the asterisk was already inclusive of these identities. So, the asterisk was unnecessary in the first place which why I don’t use it anymore.

How can I be a good ally to the transgender community?

There are many ways to be a good ally, the primary one being to be supportive. Transgender people go through a lot of hardship in their everyday life, whether they are openly out and comfortable with their identity or still in the closet. Some other tips include: asking people’s pronouns, not asking about a transgender person’s deadname (their birth name, or any names they used to go by) and not asking about their medical transition.

Hopefully I answered a few of the basic questions people have about the transgender community. Feel free to tweet or email me any questions if you have them!

