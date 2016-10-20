Things to do this week Oct. 20-26: Medieval Sensorium, club hockey, Bad Religion and giant pumpkin carving

Friday, Oct. 21: The Hidden Histories Of Art: Sights and Sounds of a Medieval Sensorium at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (1430 Johnson Ln.), 12 p.m., free

Music and art have a strange power to inspire and create emotional responses in people, and since medieval times, the two have paired together like wine and cheese. This Friday, you can experience the pairing yourself at the Jordan Schnitzer with “The Hidden Histories Of Art: Sights and Sounds of a Medieval Sensorium.”

The event will feature artwork paired with a concert of medieval music that was often played during viewing events or communal services. Faculty members and graduate students of the School of Music and Dance will collaborate with Lori Kruckenberg, associate professor of musicology.

You can learn more at http://jsma.uoregon.edu/. -Mathew Brock

Saturday, Oct. 22: Masquerade Ball at Sweet Cheeks Winery (27007 Briggs Hill Rd.), 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., $25, 21+

Throw on a mask and head to Sweet Cheeks Winery, located outside of Eugene and surrounded by rolling hills and twisting grape vines, for an evening of wine, music, great costumes and more.

The event will include activities from Blue Bus Creatives Photoswagon, B-Dazzzled Face Painting and Bacon Nation, as well as music from DJ Nate Robertson. Masquerade or Halloween costumes are encouraged with the overarching theme of the 1970s. If you’re looking for a great Saturday night, get a costume, grab a friend and head out for an evening of pre-Halloween fun at Sweet Cheeks Winery.

Ticket purchases can be made at sweetcheekswinery.com and include a complimentary glass of Sweet Cheeks wine upon arrival. -Leanne Harloff

Friday and Saturday Oct. 21-22: UO Ducks Hockey vs. USC at The Rink Exchange (796 West 13th Avenue) 10:15 p.m.

The University of Oregon club hockey team will face off against the University of Southern California Trojans this Friday and Saturday, for the fifth game of the season. The team is coming off two consecutive losses against the University of Washington two weeks ago. USC is the second team UO has faced in Pacific 8 Conference play.

You can learn more at http://www.oregonduckshockey.com/or at http://www.therinkexchange.com/. -Mathew Brock

Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 22-23: Giant Pumpkin Carving at 5th Street Public Market (296 East Fifth Ave.), 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., free

This weekend, spend some time getting into the Halloween spirit. “Professional giant pumpkin carver” and Willamette High School teacher Tom Lindskog will spend Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. carving massive pumpkins.

Lindskog has been carving giant pumpkins in Eugene for nearly a decade at events like Jack-O-Lanterns on Broadway. While at 5th Street Market, take the time to visit other shops with holiday specials. Stop by Goody’s for that Halloween sweets fix if you aren’t planning on trick-or-treating. -Casey Miller

Monday Oct. 24: Bad Religion with Against Me! and Dave Hause at McDonald Theatre (1010 Willamette St.), 7 p.m., $25 advance, $30 at door

Those looking to introduce a little anarchy should head to the MacDonald Theatre this Monday to see Bad Religion, one of the most prolific and influential bands of the 1990s.

Known for fast-paced, upbeat riffs and three-part harmonies, Bad Religion arose from the late 1970s punk scene to tackle various social ills through music. Heavily influenced by classic acts such as The Sex Pistols, Ramones and The Clash, their sound is ferocious, with lyrics that, despite underlying positivity, focus on serious topics like religion and civil rights. Every headbanging chord comes with some insight and introspection.

By the end of the night, Bad Religion will have you screaming to bring the house down, and with the band’s long history, they’re sure to attract a crowd. Dave Hause and Against Me! will open the show. Tickets are on sale now. –Dana Alston

