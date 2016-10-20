President Obama Endorses Oregon Governor

This morning, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received an endorsement from President Barack Obama.

” There are good things going on in America,” the President said. “That is especially true in Oregon, where my friend Kate Brown is getting things done.”

The President highlighted all that Gov. Brown has done in her time in office, including passing legislation in order to transition to renewable energy.

He went on urging Oregonians to vote in the upcoming election. He said, “When your ballot comes in the mail, don’t set it aside with the mail […] open it up, fill it out.”

February 2015 marked the beginning of the governor’s time in office. Brown is currently campaigning to keep her office against her opponent Republican Bud Pierce.

Watch the full video here.

