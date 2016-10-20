AnnouncementsNewsPolitics
President Obama endorsed Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Thursday afternoon. (Creative Commons).
President Obama endorsed Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Thursday afternoon. (Creative Commons).

President Obama Endorses Oregon Governor

October 20, 2016 at 1:21 pm
4


This morning, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received an endorsement from President Barack Obama.

” There are good things going on in America,” the President said. “That is especially true in Oregon, where my friend Kate Brown is getting things done.”

The President highlighted all that Gov. Brown has done in her time in office, including passing legislation in order to transition to renewable energy.

He went on urging Oregonians to vote in the upcoming election. He said, “When your ballot comes in the mail, don’t set it aside with the mail […] open it up, fill it out.”

February 2015 marked the beginning of the governor’s time in office. Brown is currently campaigning to keep her office against her opponent Republican Bud Pierce.

Watch the full video here.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Oregon Governor candidates debate in Eugene over state issues
  2. Kate Brown sworn in as Oregon’s 38th governor
  3. Photos: President Obama arrives at Eugene Municipal Airport en route to Roseburg, Oregon
  4. Osama bin Laden confirmed dead by President Barack Obama
Tags:,,
Previous post

Oregon men's basketball ranked No. 5 nationally in opening coaches poll

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Desiree Bergstrom

Desiree Bergstrom

Related Posts

Opinion

Spotify has a “blank space” and it’s caused by Taylor Swift

News

Top 5: News around the world on Nov. 19

News

Obama’s new tuition plan for college students vague, lacks details