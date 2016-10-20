Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) celebrates following teammate Roman Sorkin's first attempt in a dunk contest. The Oregon Ducks Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams host a preseason block party on Saturday Oct.15, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon men’s basketball ranked No. 5 nationally in opening coaches poll

With four out of five starters returning from last season’s team that played in the Elite 8, Oregon men’s basketball begins the season as a team with soaring expectations.

The USA Today Coaches preseason poll, released Thursday, reflects some of the expectations for this season.

The Ducks are ranked fifth in the preseason rankings to begin the 2016-17 season. They also received a first place vote from one of the 32 coaches who vote in the poll.

Duke, whom Oregon defeated in their 2016 Sweet 16 matchup back in March, is ranked No. 1 in the nation. Kansas, Villanova and Kentucky start the season second, third, and fourth, respectively.

From Nov. 21-23, Oregon will participate in the Maui Invitational Tournament. Three other teams that will join Oregon in Maui also made the top-25. North Carolina is the highest ranked team they could face, at No. 6. Wisconsin, who Oregon could see in their second game of the tournament, is ranked 10th; Connecticut is ranked No. 16.

The Ducks won’t face any other preseason ranked team on their nonconference schedule.

Only two other Pac-12 teams earned top-25 rankings. Arizona starts the season at No. 11, while UCLA is ranked No. 20.

The Ducks season gets started on Nov. 7, with an exhibition game against Northwest Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter @zlast3445

Comments