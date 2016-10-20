SportsWomen's Soccer
Oregon midfielder Marlo Sweatman (27) fires a shot on goal. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Ducks soccer scores first win in Pac-12 play against Arizona

October 20, 2016 at 9:00 pm
Oregon women’s soccer on Thursday snapped its seven-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Arizona at Papé field.

The win the Ducks’ first victory since beginning Pac-12 play. Oregon now has a 7-8-1 record.

Redshirt senior Maryn Beutler scored the lone goal in the 31st minute of the match, unassisted. This was Beutler’s second goal of the season.

“I got it on the top 18,” Beutler reminisced. “I was going to hit it [the] first time, but then I decided to take a touch, and then I kind of split the defenders. I like that spot, that’s my spot.”

The Ducks finished with three shots on goal by Beutler, Kyra Fawcett and Jessica Yu. Oregon tallied seven corner kicks, while Arizona had eight shots on goal and 10 corner kicks.

After 79 minutes and six saves, Oregon goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir was forced to leave the game due to a collision while running out of the net to make a save. Head coach Kat Mertz could not confirm the severity of her injury, but said that they were being “cautious” due to some of Hinriksdottir’s prior injuries.

“She said [her save] was worth getting injured and I agree with her,” Mertz said.

Hinriksdottir still earned the win, making her individual record 3-6.

Freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Carter substituted for the final 11 minutes of the game, making two crucial saves off Arizona corner kicks.

“Katelyn Carter — big time for a freshman to come in under that pressure situation, and be able to do that,” Mertz said.

This win was crucial for the Ducks who still have their hearts set on reaching the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.

“We have four more games, and we win three of those, then we go to the tournament,” Beutler said. “It’s definitely something that we can do, and it’s definitely something we’re going to do.”

Mertz agreed that a shot at making is not unattainable.

“We need to take one game at a time,” she said. “I think if we can shoot for being .500, you have a chance.

“We’ve got four games left. I want to cherish every single one of them. I want to celebrate with the seniors, and I want to make sure that we end this season on a really positive note.”

Oregon returns to action on Sunday against Arizona State at 1 p.m.

Alexa Chedid

Alexa is a senior at the University of Oregon, majoring in journalism and cinema studies. She's from southern California and her passions include traveling, writing, and finding great coffee & teahouses.

