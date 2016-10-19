FootballSports
Players to watch during Oregon-Cal game on Friday

October 19, 2016 at 6:00 am
When Oregon kicks off against California on Friday night, the stakes will be high, but a different high than in seasons past.

Both teams are looking for a win to improve their chances at a bowl game. Cal is 3-3, and Oregon sits at 2-4. The Ducks must win four of their next six games for a bowl game.

Here are the matchups and players to watch for Friday night’s game against Cal:

Oregon

Royce Freeman, RB: 

Two weeks ago against Washington, Freeman started the game, but didn’t return for the second half with the Ducks trailing 35-7. No reason was given for his absence, but it created a major void in the offense. This week, Oregon’s junior running back will have the chance to return to the field against Cal’s porous run defense, which 127th against the rush.

Freeman is averaging 7.7 yards per carry and 102.6 yards per game with seven touchdowns on the year. With freshman Justin Herbert at quarterback, it will be up to Freeman to take the pressure off the passing attack and establish a dominant run game.

Troy Dye, LB: 

Cal’s offense has been formidable this year, averaging 377 yards and 3.7 touchdowns through the air. One of the best ways to counter California’s attack with a weak secondary is to get a great pass rush — that’s where Dye comes into play. He’s been Oregon’s most dominant and consistent pass rusher in 2016 with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Dye must get into the Cal backfield to disrupt the timing between quarterback Davis Webb and his dangerous receivers.

Cal

Vic Enwere, RB: 

Enwere, a big bruising running back who does not easily go down on first contact, is an ideal complement to Cal’s fast-paced attack. Enwere, who averages 5.5 yards per carry and two touchdowns per game, has the ability to take advantage of Oregon’s undersized linebackers and overall poor tackling. Enwere provides the necessary physical punch to put Oregon’s defense on its heels.

Cal wide receivers: 

Cal has an outstanding group of wide receivers to counter Oregon’s struggling defensive backs. Cornerbacks Arrion Springs and Tyree Robinson will likely be matched up with wide receivers Chad Hansen and Demetris Robertson, while safety Brenden Schooler will provide over-the-top help. Teams have had success against Oregon recently through the air, and Cal’s “Bear Raid” attack could sink Oregon into deeper depression.

